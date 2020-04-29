Granola recipe by Chef Liam Tomlin
Granola Recipe
- Bran flakes: 1 cup
- Corn flakes: 1 cup
- Puffed rice: 1 cup
- Pumpkin seeds: 1 cup
- Sesame seeds: 1 cup
- Sunflower seeds: 1 cup
- Linseeds: 1 cup
- Poppy seeds: 1 cup
- Honey: 1 cup
- Butter: 1 cup
- Melt the butter and the honey together in a small saucepan over a low heat.
- Pour the mixture over the other ingredients while still warm and mix well.
- Bake at 120°C for about 2 hours, checking and stirring regularly. It can burn easily so keep an eye on it.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
- Serve with fresh, seasonal fruit, your favourite yoghurt and a drizzle of honey.
Recipe © Chef Liam Tomlin from Singita Sweni Lodge, South Africa | http://www.singita.com/
Those at home with pent up wanderlust can begin their days as if they are off-the-beaten track in Singita Kruger National Park at the stylish Singita Sweni Lodge, with a bowl of indulgent yet nourishing granola.
Tucked into the banks of the Sweni River, Singita Sweni Lodge is located in Singita’s private 33,000-acre concession in South Africa. Having collaborated with award-winning Cape Town-based chef Liam Tomlin, Singita Sweni offers guests the opportunity to experience safari dining unlike anywhere in the world.