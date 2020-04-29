Granola recipe by Chef Liam Tomlin

By Grant Dickie - 29th April 2020
Indulgent granola.

Granola Recipe

Ingredients Instructions
  • Bran flakes: 1 cup
  • Corn flakes: 1 cup
  • Puffed rice: 1 cup
  • Pumpkin seeds: 1 cup
  • Sesame seeds: 1 cup
  • Sunflower seeds: 1 cup
  • Linseeds: 1 cup
  • Poppy seeds: 1 cup
  • Honey: 1 cup
  • Butter: 1 cup
  • Melt the butter and the honey together in a small saucepan over a low heat.
  • Pour the mixture over the other ingredients while still warm and mix well.
  • Bake at 120°C for about 2 hours, checking and stirring regularly. It can burn easily so keep an eye on it.
  • Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
  • Serve with fresh, seasonal fruit, your favourite yoghurt and a drizzle of honey.

Recipe © Chef Liam Tomlin from Singita Sweni Lodge, South Africa | http://www.singita.com/

Those at home with pent up wanderlust can begin their days as if they are off-the-beaten track in Singita Kruger National Park at the stylish Singita Sweni Lodge, with a bowl of indulgent yet nourishing granola.

Dining on the deck.

Tucked into the banks of the Sweni River, Singita Sweni Lodge is located in Singita’s private 33,000-acre concession in South Africa. Having collaborated with award-winning Cape Town-based chef Liam Tomlin, Singita Sweni offers guests the opportunity to experience safari dining unlike anywhere in the world.

