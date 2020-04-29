Granola recipe by Chef Liam Tomlin

Those at home with pent up wanderlust can begin their days as if they are off-the-beaten track in Singita Kruger National Park at the stylish Singita Sweni Lodge, with a bowl of indulgent yet nourishing granola.

Tucked into the banks of the Sweni River, Singita Sweni Lodge is located in Singita’s private 33,000-acre concession in South Africa. Having collaborated with award-winning Cape Town-based chef Liam Tomlin, Singita Sweni offers guests the opportunity to experience safari dining unlike anywhere in the world.