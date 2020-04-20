All-American chocolate chip cookies – just like grandma used to make

There’s no taste quite so satisfying as the first bite of a freshly baked, gooey, chocolate chip cookie. Better still, the all-American kind, which has yet to be beaten.

Enter the Ocean House, an iconic New England seaside resort dating back to 1868 just after the Civil War, where the hotel’s Executive Pastry Chef, Donna Yuen has perfected the art of the moreish chocolate chip cookie. Now graciously sharing her recipe with guests and beyond to recreate in the comfort of their own kitchen, these cookies are the perfect pick-me-up for sweet-toothed bakers, with a little more spare time than usual spent at home.

Perched high on the bluffs of Watch Hill, Rhode Island, Ocean House overlooks a private stretch of beach and has sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean, Montauk and Block Island. The hotel reopened to great acclaim in 2010 following after a six-year, multi-million-dollar renovation, with the style today casually elegant with furnishings that bring together British colonial, early American and seaside aesthetics in sun-drenched colours of yellow, blue, turquoise and cream.