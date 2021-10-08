A tasty way to enjoy vegetarian haggis burgers
Vegetarian haggis veggie burger
- 600g vegetarian haggis
- 90g dried breadcrumbs
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 tsp dried ground sage
- 1/2 tsp dried thyme
- 1 tsp onion powder (or garlic powder)
- 3/4 tsp black pepper
- 3/4 tsp salt
- ½ tsp sugar (any)
- For toppings: 100g halloumi
- 2 avocados
- 4 tbsp sriracha mayonnaise
- 1 red onion
- Half bag of rocket
- 4 brioche buns
- Gherkins
- Pre-crumble the veggie haggis then mix in breadcrumbs, spices and egg then roll into 4 patties. Fry or grill on the BBQ until brown.
- Slice halloumi into strips and grill or BBQ until crisp.
- Halve the brioche buns and smash up the avocado to smear onto the insides.
- Place veggie haggis patty on top.
- Garnish with your salad and mayo.
Recipe © Macsween | https://www.macsween.co.uk/
Scotland’s national dish comes in several forms, including one for vegetarians.
Courtesy of Macsween, we’re mixing things this week up to bring you haggis in new and interesting ways.
Today, we bring a recipe for vegetarians to enjoy, with a tasty vegetarian haggis veggie burger!
