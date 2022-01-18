A tasty vegan twist on the popular steak bake
Take-a-break bakes (serves 4)
- 400g mushrooms
- 1 medium carrot
- 450ml boiling water
- 1 vegan stock cube
- 2 tbsp soy sauce
- 2 garlic cloves
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 10g fresh parsley
- 2 rolls dairy-free puff pastry
- 2 tbsp oat milk
- ½ tsp brown sugar
- salt and black pepper
- For the gravy: 1 white onion
- 2 tbsp olive oil
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tsp onion powder
- 50ml stout or beer
- 1 bay leaf
- 2 tbsp cornflour
- 2 tbsp water
- salt and black pepper
- Preheat the oven to 200°C. Line three baking sheets with parchment paper.
- To prepare the filling, cut the mushrooms into 1cm pieces. Peel and dice the carrot. Pour the boiling water into a bowl and stir in the stock cube and soy sauce. Add the chopped mushroom and carrot and leave to soak for five minutes.
- Transfer the soaked vegetables to one of the baking trays, reserving the marinade. Put the tray in the oven and roast for 25 minutes.
- Remove and transfer the vegetables to a clean bowl to cool slightly, then put the bowl in the fridge to cool completely.
- Meanwhile, make the gravy. Peel and finely dice the onion. Warm the oil in the small saucepan. Add the onion and a pinch of salt and stir for 4-5 minutes. Add the reserved marinade, the nutritional yeast, onion powder, stout or beer and bay leaf and simmer, for 4-5 minutes.
- Mix the cornflour and water together to form a slurry then add this to the pan. Simmer for 4-5 minutes to thicken. Season, then transfer half the gravy to a bowl and leave it to cool slightly, then put the bowl in the fridge to cool completely. Put the other half in a jug and set aside. Finely chop the parsley
- Once the gravy and vegetables in the fridge are cool, add the parsley to the mushrooms and carrot and stir in the gravy.
- To build the bakes, cut one sheet of puff pastry into quarters. Lay the quarters on a baking sheet. Spoon a quarter of the filling mixture into the centre of each quarter, leaving a 2cm border around the edges.
- Cut the second pastry sheet into quarters. Brush the borders of the bases with water and lay the pastry lids on top. Gently crimp around the edges with a fork to seal. Cut two slits in the top of each bake.
- Combine the oat milk and brown sugar and stir until the sugar dissolves. Brush the bakes with the mixture. Bake for 25-30 minutes, until golden.
- To serve, warm the remaining gravy. Plate up the bakes, pour over the gravy and serve immediately.
Recipe © Bosh! | https://www.bosh.tv/
Today’s Veganuary recipe is a variation on the popular high street bakery steak bake.
We’re presenting recipes courtesy of four-time Sunday Times bestselling authors and co-creators of BOSH!, Henry Firth and Ian Theasby, who have sold more than one million copies of their plant-based cookbooks.
Since they launched the BOSH! platform over five years ago, they have excited more than half a billion people with their innovative, simple plant-based food creations, and they’ve garnered two billion views across their social platforms, as well as becoming the faces of ITV series Living on the Veg.
Their debut book, BOSH! was published back in 2018 and fast-became Sunday Times number one bestselling plant-based cookbook and the highest selling vegan cookbook of all time.
As well as their ever-growing popularity, their products are now stocked in all major UK supermarkets.
Their new book, BOSH! On A Budget is the ultimate money-saving, plant-based cookbook packed with over 80 incredible recipes that have already been enjoyed by so many during Veganuary.
Ian and Henry said: ‘These are a plant-based version of the steak bakes you often find in high-street bakeries. We’ve served them with roasted veg and extra gravy for a warming and substantial meal. Once assembled, these freeze brilliantly and simply need to be defrosted and baked off for an easy-win dinner.’