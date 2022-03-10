A tasty recipe for a Scotch lamb leg roast

Spring is a fantastic time to celebrate seasonal ingredients.

Aldi partnered with award winning Scottish Chef and professional MasterChef contestant, David Hetherington, to show customers how to cook an extra special roast.

Choosing the perfect centrepiece is key and Chef David has created a delicious recipe using Aldi’s Scotch Whole Leg of Lamb (£5.49 per kg).

David is Head Chef at Glasgow’s Locker Hyndland and is a former MasterChef: The Professionals contestant and Provenance chef of the Year 2018. As well as sharing his favourite Scotch Lamb recipe, David has recently been working with Aldi to show customers how to create tasty meals that will feed a family of four for less than £6.

Chef David Hetherington said: ‘With spring comes such an abundance of stunning Scottish ingredients, which is why I was so thrilled when Aldi asked me if I would share a recipe for their new Scotch Whole Leg of Lamb – arguably the finest centrepiece for an Easter roast.

‘This recipe brings together an abundance of fresh, seasonal ingredients that can be picked up from your local Aldi store. For an added twist, I suggest getting outdoors and foraging for some wild garlic which grows in abundance at this time of year around Scotland – the smell is unmistakable and adds the finishing touch to this dish.’

Aldi’s whole leg of Scotch Lamb is PGI certified, which means it is guaranteed to come from animals born and reared on assured Scottish farms that meet the most stringent animal welfare and natural production methods, meaning customers can be sure they are buying produce of the highest quality.

Graham Nicolson, Group Buying Director, Aldi Scotland said: ‘We are absolutely committed to supporting Scottish farmers and producers and I’m proud that Aldi sources 100% of its everyday lamb right here in Scotland.

‘Every spring we look forward to Scotch Whole Leg of Lamb hitting our shelves, which is why we asked David if he would share his favourite recipe to make the most of this fantastic product. I hope our customers enjoy trying out this recipe; there is nothing quite like serving up roast Scotch lamb.’

Note: This recipe calls for wild garlic, however you can leave it out and just use regular garlic and throw in some spinach leaf for colour.