A tasty lobster thermidor recipe to make at home
Lobster thermidor
- 2 whole cooked lobster, meat removed and shells cleaned
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 shallots, finely minced
- 1 garlic clove, minced
- 2 tbsp plain flour
- 2 tbsp dry white wine
- 175ml milk
- 50ml double cream
- 100g Parmesan cheese, grated
- 50g Gruyere cheese, grated
- Handful of chopped parsley, plus extra to garnish
- 1 tbsp Dijon mustard
- Black pepper
- Lemons, to serve
- Flakes
- Juice of ½ lime
- Melt the butter in a high-sided (ideally non-stick) frying pan. Add the shallots and garlic and gently cook for a few minutes until softened.
- Add the flour, whisk to combine and cook for a further 2 minutes.
- Add the white wine then slowly whisk in the milk. Bring up to the boil then immediately reduce the heat to simmer for a few minutes, until the sauce has thickened enough to coat the back of a spoon.
- Slowly add the cream, stirring until combined.
- Remove from the heat and stir in the Parmesan, Gruyere, mustard and parsley. Season with black pepper, stir and allow the cheese to melt before folding in the chopped lobster meat.
- Fill the shells evenly with the mixture and place them on a baking sheet under a pre-heated grill for 8 -10 minutes, or until the mixture is bubbling.
- Garnish with a little parsley and serve with the lemons.
Recipe © Love Seafood | https://www.loveseafood.co.uk
