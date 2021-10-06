A tasty beef short rib that’s worth the wait
Scotch Beef PGI short rib with foraged kimchi and beef dripping flatbreads (Serves two)
- Beef short rib - 2 x 500g Scotch Beef PGI short rib on the bone
- 4tbs x Highland rub
- 2tbs x oil
- 200ml x favourite Scottish beer
- 6tbs x wild sticky glaze
- 300g x kimchi
- 1 x apple
- Pickled seaweed
- Beef fat crumb
- Your favourite flat breads (optional)
- Highland rub – 10g x fennel seeds
- 10g x coriander seeds
- 5g x black pepper
- 20g x onion powder
- 17.5g x paprika
- 15g x garlic powder
- 10g x thyme
- 25g x brown sugar
- 25g x salt
- Sticky glaze - 150ml x birch sap syrup (substitute with maple syrup)
- 50ml x soy sauce
- 50ml x mirin vinegar
- 1 x thumb fresh ginger, peeled and grated
- 1 x clove garlic, peeled and grated
- Seaweed pickle - Pick 2tbs your favourite seaweed – pepper dulse is the best for this recipe
- 300g x white wine vinegar
- 200g x sugar
- 100g x water
- 1tsp x turmeric powder
- Beef fat crumb -500g aged beef fat
- 100ml water
- Note: You’ll need to prepare a couple of items ahead of cooking the final dish, specifically the Highland rub and seaweed pickle, but the rest can be done on the day you’ll be eating the dish. Highland rub - Toast all the seeds at 170C for four mins. If you have a blender, blitz all the toasted seeds until they are a fine powder then and mix with remaining ingredients.
- Seaweed pickle - Heat the white wine vinegar and mix in the sugar until you have a clear liquid ie the sugar has all dissolved into the vinegar. Add in the water and turmeric and leave to cool. Cover the seaweed with your pickling liquor and leave to sit for at least one hour. You can keep this for up to four weeks.
- Sticky Glaze - First, put all the ingredients for the crazy sticky glaze in a pot and bring to the boil. Stir then allow this to simmer on low for 5-10 minutes and leave to cool and thicken.
- Beef fat crumb - Dice the fat into small chunks approx 5-10mm cubes. Add them to a pan with the water and bring to the boil with the lid on. Reduce the heat and stir the pot every 10mins for the 30mins.
- After 45-60mins, most of the fat will be rendered out and you can turn the heat up to crisp the chunks - make sure not to burn. Pass the liquid and keep the crumb to one side - use the dripping to toast your flat breads.
- Kimchi and apple: Core the apple, dice into matchsticks and mix through the kimchi. You can buy your own kimchi to save time but always best made with your own hands.
- Beef short rib: Mix the Highland rub and the oil together to make slurry or flavour and rub all over the rib. Leave to marinate for two- 24 hours.
- Place some tin foil on a baking tray and carefully wrap the ribs along with the beer in a foil pocket making sure to seal it tight and efficiently. Leaving a 2cm gap between the two ribs.
- Place in the oven at 130C for five hours until tender. Make sure the meat falls off the bone - it may need to go in for a further 60mins if its not quite tender enough.
- Cover the outside of the rib with wild glaze and sear each side of the meat in a hot frying pan for approx 2mins on each side until the glaze crisps up.
- Toast your flatbreads in some beef fat and serve the short rib, sprinkled with beef fat crumb, pickled seaweed along with a good heap of kimchi and apple. Enjoy!
Recipe © Andy Waugh
Andy Waugh, forager and chef-owner of Sixes and Mac & Wild restaurants, this week shares some tasty recipes with Scottish Field.
A lot of work goes into this dish but it’s well worth it!
You don’t have to use seaweed for this recipe, but it is available all year round and it stands up to the richness of the Scotch Beef short rib with its sweet and salty flavour and beautiful texture. You can also pickle all year so make the most of what we have when it is available.
Always check to be certain but typically you can eat any seaweed that grows on the rocks in the UK – some deep sea seaweed is poisonous and can get washed up on the shore so stay away from that.
For the birch sap, place the tip of a foraging knife against the stem of a birch tree at a slight angle. It’s best to go about two feet from the base of the tree. Then gently, and carefully, tap the heel of your knife to create an opening and, all being well, you should start to see the sap running down the stem. Simply catch some in a bottle or jar and save for when you need to start using it.