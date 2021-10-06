A tasty beef short rib that’s worth the wait

Andy Waugh, forager and chef-owner of Sixes and Mac & Wild restaurants, this week shares some tasty recipes with Scottish Field.

A lot of work goes into this dish but it’s well worth it!

You don’t have to use seaweed for this recipe, but it is available all year round and it stands up to the richness of the Scotch Beef short rib with its sweet and salty flavour and beautiful texture. You can also pickle all year so make the most of what we have when it is available.

Always check to be certain but typically you can eat any seaweed that grows on the rocks in the UK – some deep sea seaweed is poisonous and can get washed up on the shore so stay away from that.

For the birch sap, place the tip of a foraging knife against the stem of a birch tree at a slight angle. It’s best to go about two feet from the base of the tree. Then gently, and carefully, tap the heel of your knife to create an opening and, all being well, you should start to see the sap running down the stem. Simply catch some in a bottle or jar and save for when you need to start using it.