A shipshape Boudin of Quail recipe

Boudin of Quail and Stornoway Black Pudding
- 4 whole quail
- 100g Stornoway black pudding
- Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- For the sauce: 1 tbsp olive oil
- 60g each carrot and celery diced
- 80g onion, diced
- 1 clove of garlic
- 50g tomato flesh, diced
- 100ml red wine
- Sprig of thyme
- 200ml double chicken stock
- 20g foie gras butter
- For the pancake: 100ml milk
- 15g beaten egg
- 1 tsp melted butter
- 60g plain flour
- 1⁄2 tsp baking powder
- 1⁄2 tsp chopped fresh thyme
- For the caramelised apple: 2 Granny Smith apples, peeled
- 50g caster sugar
- 20ml Calvados
- For the truffled spinach: 10ml truffle oil
- Cut an incision down the back of the quail and gently remove the skin, keeping it intact. Remove both the legs, the wishbone and the breasts. Chop up the carcass and the legs for the sauce. Lay the skin out on cling film and season with salt and a little truffle oil.
- Place a quail breast on the skin and add a quarter of the black pudding. Place the inner fillets on either side and top with the other breast. Repeat with all the quail and black pudding. Fold over the skin and roll up to form a cylinder, then tie the cling film tightly at each end. Place in the fridge to chill.
- To cook the boudin, poach in chicken stock for about 6 minutes and then sear them in a hot frying pan until coloured on the outside.
- For the sauce: Place the quail legs and carcasses in a roasting tin and cook in the oven at 230°c for 30 to 45 minutes until golden brown, turning a few times. Heat the oil in a large pan and brown the diced vegetables and garlic until caramelised, then add the tomato and red wine.
- Cook until the wine has almost evaporated, then add the roasted bones, thyme and chicken stock. Bring to the boil, skim the surface and simmer gently. Strain the sauce, add a little Calvados to taste, then stir in the foie gras butter.
- For the pancake: Combine the milk, egg and melted butter then whisk in the flour, baking powder and thyme. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Heat a little oil in a non-stick pan, spoon in the pancake mixture and cook for 2 minutes before flipping to finish cooking on the other side.
- For the caramelised apple: If you have one, use a parisienne scoop to create balls of apple, or cut into slices. Heat the sugar in a dry pan until it melts and starts to turn golden, then add the apples and Calvados. Stir to combine everything and coat the apple, then set aside to cool.
- For the truffled spinach: Heat the truffle oil in a pan, add the spinach and gently cook for 10 seconds. Season with salt, pepper and grated nutmeg to taste, then drain off any excess liquid.
Recipe © The Royal Navy | https://royalnavyshop.co.uk/
Today we bring you a recipe that’s shipshape – as it comes from Galley – The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity Cookbook.
We present Boudin of Quail and Stornoway Black Pudding.
Britain has always had a rich naval history, with food often playing a central role on ships and at events from the staple ‘hard tack’ biscuits of Admiral Nelson’s days to the sumptuous feasts prepared by today’s Royal Navy chefs.
Celebrating and showcasing the traditions and innovations of this unique culinary world is Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook. Thanks to the generous sponsorship of ESS Defence, all proceeds from the sale of every copy will go towards the charity’s essential work in support of serving personnel, veterans and their families.
Galley shines a light on the incredible skill and talent found within this demanding industry, thanks to the contributions of 20 professional chefs with a connection to the Royal Navy. Each has shared a starter, main and dessert – some from competition-winning menus – alongside their journey through active service and beyond. There’s also a mouth-watering seven hour lamb recipe from Michel Roux Jr, who himself served in the French military and has endorsed the book.
He said: ‘I am so proud to be supporting The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity and the incredible projects and facilities it provides to improve the lives of Royal Navy families and veterans. Not only is this book filled with delicious recipes for you and your family, but every purchase will serve to improve the quality of life for all those who serve and enable this wonderful charity to continue its
incredibly worthwhile work.’
This unique publication also features a foreword by The Princess Royal; Princess Anne holds the honorary title of Admiral in the Queen’s Royal Navy and introduces readers to the recipes of Galley with a few personal recommendations for those who haven’t found their sea legs yet!
In addition to the recipes, the book is packed with insights into Navy life and traditions. From the strictly observed toasts of Trafalgar Night, commemorating Lord Admiral Nelson’s victory in battle, to the story of how a handwritten recipe book by a naval chef who served from 1923 to the end of World War II came to light, there’s so much to learn in this fascinating collection of naval trivia and British maritime history.
For anyone with an interest in the Royal Navy and Royal Marines, or any keen cook wanting to throw the perfect dinner party, Galley offers inspiration and information in a book like no other that supports a highly deserving cause.
100% of the proceeds from the sale of each copy of the book go directly to delivering the life-long support to beneficiaries.
Galley – The Royal Navy & Royal Marines Charity Cookbook, published by Meze Publishing, is a 240-page hardback and retails at £25. It will be available to purchase from Waterstones.com and the Royal Navy online shop.