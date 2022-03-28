A nice and easy chocolate chestnut cake

By Kenny Smith - 28th March 2022

Chocolate chestnut cake (Serves: 12)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 200ml unsweetened soy milk
  • 10ml lemon juice, or apple cider vinegar
  • 1 x 200g pouch Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree
  • 125g coconut oil, melted
  • 150ml maple syrup
  • 225g plain flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
  • 30g cocoa powder
  • Pinch of salt
  • 150ml cream
  • 100g dark chocolate
  • 100g Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts, roughly chopped
  • 1-2 tbsp demerara sugar
  • Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan). Grease a 10 inch bundt cake tin.
  • Pour the milk into a small measuring jug and add the lemon juice. Stir once and set aside for 10-15 minutes to curdle.
  • Put the chestnut puree into a large mixing bowl. Add the coconut oil and maple syrup and whisk until smooth.
  • In a separate bowl, sieve together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt, then add to the chestnut puree mix and stir. Add the milk and whisk until the batter is smooth and fully combined, then pour in
  • Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
  • Once the cake has cooled, prepare the ganache. Break the chocolate up into small chunks and place in a small saucepan with the cream. Heat gently over a low heat, folding the cream and chocolate together until smooth and glossy. Do not over stir as it may separate. Set aside to cool slightly, but not set.
  • Toss the chopped chestnuts together with the sugar.
  • Pour the ganache evenly over the cake, then top with the chestnuts.

Recipe © Merchant Gourmet | https://www.merchant-gourmet.com/

We’ve a sweet treat to kick start your week in our recipe of the day.

Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes, including this chocolate chestnut cake.

It’s easy to make, and will fill a hole!

 

Tagged

Related Posts