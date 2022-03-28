A nice and easy chocolate chestnut cake
Chocolate chestnut cake (Serves: 12)
Ingredients Instructions
- 200ml unsweetened soy milk
- 10ml lemon juice, or apple cider vinegar
- 1 x 200g pouch Merchant Gourmet Chestnut Puree
- 125g coconut oil, melted
- 150ml maple syrup
- 225g plain flour
- 2 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 30g cocoa powder
- Pinch of salt
- 150ml cream
- 100g dark chocolate
- 100g Merchant Gourmet Whole Chestnuts, roughly chopped
- 1-2 tbsp demerara sugar
- Preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan). Grease a 10 inch bundt cake tin.
- Pour the milk into a small measuring jug and add the lemon juice. Stir once and set aside for 10-15 minutes to curdle.
- Put the chestnut puree into a large mixing bowl. Add the coconut oil and maple syrup and whisk until smooth.
- In a separate bowl, sieve together the flour, baking powder, bicarbonate of soda, cocoa powder and a pinch of salt, then add to the chestnut puree mix and stir. Add the milk and whisk until the batter is smooth and fully combined, then pour in
- Bake for 25 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the middle of the cake comes out clean. Remove from the oven and set aside to cool.
- Once the cake has cooled, prepare the ganache. Break the chocolate up into small chunks and place in a small saucepan with the cream. Heat gently over a low heat, folding the cream and chocolate together until smooth and glossy. Do not over stir as it may separate. Set aside to cool slightly, but not set.
- Toss the chopped chestnuts together with the sugar.
- Pour the ganache evenly over the cake, then top with the chestnuts.
We’ve a sweet treat to kick start your week in our recipe of the day.
Merchant Gourmet – the plant-based pulses and grains brand – has a delicious spread of plant-based tasty recipes, including this chocolate chestnut cake.
It’s easy to make, and will fill a hole!
