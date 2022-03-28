Join Nick Nairn for an exclusive five-course lunch

Celebrity chef Nick Nairn will be teaming up with Gusbourne Estate to host a five-course lunch at his restaurant.

Nicks at Port of Menteith will be the venue on Saturday, 23 April, from noon–3pm. The tasting menu will be paired with vintage English sparkling wines from the Gusbourne Estate.

This intimate lunch will take place at the restaurant’s covered outdoor terrace, with guests seated at communal tables for a spring celebration of fine food and drink.

Each course will showcase the best local and Scottish produce such as North Sea langoustines, Callander honey, Corra Linn cheese and with a matched wines introduced by Global Gusbourne Ambassador and Master Sommelier Laura Rhys.

The menu:

Selection of canapes, paired with Gusbourne Brut Reserve, 2018

Hand-dived scallop, chorizo, lime, coriander.

Pulled roast Perthshire Mallard, Stornoway black pudding bon-bon, plum sauce, N’duja and Corra Linn tartlet

Soup: Veloute of celeriac, parmesan espuma, sippets, chilli oil, chive, paired with Gusbourne Rose, 2018

Fish: Roast North Sea langoustine, greens, bisque, paired with Gusbourne Blanc de Blanc, 2017

Meat: Organic chicken breast, morel mushroom, tarragon cream, buttered ratte potatoes, panache of vegetables, Gusbourne Brut Reserve sauce, paired with Gusbourne Blanc de Noir, 2018.

Dessert: Blairgowrie raspberry souffle, Callander honey, ice cream, paired with Gusbourne Guinevere, 2020.

Diners will also be joined by Gusbourne Northern UK Manager Beth Doran sharing the story of how Gusbourne Estate planted their first wines in 2004 and have since developed an international reputation for their award-winning selection of sparkling wines.

Priced at £95 per person, reservations can be made by calling 01877 389 900 or emailing info@nicknairncookschool.com

For more details visit www.nairns.co.uk/