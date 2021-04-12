A healthy miso veg and gyoza noodles recipe
Miso veg & gyoza noodles (serves two)
Ingredients Instructions
- 1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth
- 8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza
- 1 sachet itsu miso’easy traditional
- 2 portions ‘heat & eat’ udon noodles
- 2 baby pak choi
- 4 baby corn
- Sesame seeds
- Coriander
- Pour the classic ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer.
- Empty your miso’easy sachet into a bowl and mix.
- Cut the pak choi and baby corn down the centre then brush the cut sides of the veg with miso’easy and grill or pan fry ‘cut side down’ until golden [about 5 mins].
- Place the gyoza into the broth and simmer for 3 mins.
- Carefully remove the gyoza and place to one side, then add the udon noodles to the broth and leave to stand for 2 mins.
- Divide the noodles & broth between two bowls.
- Finish with coriander and a pinch of sesame seeds.
Recipe © itsu / Gok Wan | https://www.itsu.com/
Celebrity chef and fashion icon Gok Wan has created some delicious easy healthy recipes.
Gok is working with itsu – the Asian-inspired, healthy food brand – to come up with recipes which are perfect for lunches whilst working from home.
Today, we share his recipe for miso veg and gyoza noodles.
Share with