A healthy miso veg and gyoza noodles recipe

By Kenny Smith - 12th April 2021

Miso veg & gyoza noodles (serves two)

Ingredients Instructions
  • 1 itsu classic ramen brilliant’broth
  • 8 itsu vegetable fusion gyoza
  • 1 sachet itsu miso’easy traditional
  • 2 portions ‘heat & eat’ udon noodles
  • 2 baby pak choi
  • 4 baby corn
  • Sesame seeds
  • Coriander
  • Pour the classic ramen brilliant’broth into a saucepan and heat to a simmer.
  • Empty your miso’easy sachet into a bowl and mix.
  • Cut the pak choi and baby corn down the centre then brush the cut sides of the veg with miso’easy and grill or pan fry ‘cut side down’ until golden [about 5 mins].
  • Place the gyoza into the broth and simmer for 3 mins.
  • Carefully remove the gyoza and place to one side, then add the udon noodles to the broth and leave to stand for 2 mins.
  • Divide the noodles & broth between two bowls.
  • Finish with coriander and a pinch of sesame seeds.

Recipe © itsu / Gok Wan | https://www.itsu.com/

Celebrity chef and fashion icon Gok Wan has created some delicious easy healthy recipes.

Gok is working with itsu – the Asian-inspired, healthy food brand – to come up with recipes which are perfect for lunches whilst working from home.

Today, we share his recipe for miso veg and gyoza noodles.

