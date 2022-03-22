A delicious fudge recipe with a dash of whisky

Mother’s Day is coming, and what shows love for the most important women in our lives than a homemade present?

For Mother’s Day, Old Pulteney Single Malt Whisky, The Maritime Malt, has partnered with celebrity chef, CJ Jackson, to create the ultimate whisky fudge recipe.

Inspired by CJ’s late mother, this fudge recipe was a family favourite, which combined CJ’s mum’s passion for cooking with her proud Scottish heritage.

Old Pulteney’s sweet notes of honey and cream makes for the perfect addition to this decadent​ recipe, while its coastal briny taste offers a subtle saltiness too.

Whenever CJ makes this fudge, it reminds her of visiting her family cottage on the northernly shores of the Moray Firth and the peace often found when spending quality time by the sea. Perfect for sending in the post, this sweet whisky-infused treat is a perfect way to thank and celebrate that special person this Mother’s Day.