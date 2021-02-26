A delicious foccia to make at home

As lockdown continues, we are all looking to find things to keep us busy.

Thanks to Katia Crolla, owner of the East Coast, a restaurant in Musselburgh, East Lothian, we can try making a delicious bread.

The East Coast is the next chapter for the Crolla family, who have been serving the folk of Musselburgh from its venue on North High Street since 1974. Styles may change, but great flavours, family heritage and warm, friendly service remain as important to Katia and Carlo Crolla today as they did 47 years ago.

East Coast is now home to fresh new Seafood & Grill restaurant and a modern fish and chip shop.

Despite East Coast being temporarily closed due to the going lockdown, Katia Crolla is continuing to cook and bake at home with her 10-year-old son, Donato.

In time for Mother’s Day on Sunday March 14, Katia has now revealed her secret focaccia recipe for people to make at home, which was handed down to her from her own Nonna Carmela in a hand-written recipe book which had been translated from Italian to English.

When Katia always makes her Nonna Carmela’s recipes she says she: ‘Always feels a strong connection to her and her Italian heritage.’ Before moving to Scotland, Katia’s Nonna Carmela was a live-in cook for an upper-class family in Belgium.

Katia Crolla is a second-generation Scottish Italian. Her Nonna Carmela and the rest of her family originate from Filignano in Molise in the south of Italy.