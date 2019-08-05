Rabbi Burns bagel will feed the Fringe festival

Renowned Bross Bagels in Edinburgh have officially launched their festival pop up in the city – and to celebrate they have a brand new Edinburgh Festival limited edition bagel, The Rabbi Burns.

It is an all day breakfast bagel complete with Haggis, bacon, smoked applewood cheese, tattie scone and rock sauce – £6.75, available in the festival pop up container and all Bross Bagels shops throughout August.

Renowned Bross Bagels in Edinburgh are this year’s main food partner with the acclaimed Gilded Balloon at this year’s Edinburgh Festival Fringe. This pop up site will open every day from 10am-1am throughout the fringe in August.

Owner of Bross Bagels Larah Bross is delighted to partner with Gilded Balloon to serve their bagels, right in the heart of Edinburgh’s Fringe.

Larah said: ‘My first ever job in Edinburgh was working for Gilded Balloon selling merch for Russell Howard and Tim Minchin. I was sent out to flyer for people’s shows because of my loud, brash enthusiasm.

‘That summer inspired me to write my one woman show and pursue a career in comedy. Sadly Karen Koren (artistic director of Gilded Balloon) didn’t think I was quite up to scratch to book me in the following fringe, but maybe that was for the best.

‘Imagine if my career in comedy had taken off!? The people of Scotland would never have gotten bagels! Everything happens for a reason and I am thrilled to be partnering with the Fringe force that is Gilded Balloon!I got there in the end. Full circle – in the shape of a Montreal style bagel.’

Gilded Balloon is one of Scotland’s leading entertainment venues presenting an annual programme as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe. As one of the four largest venues at The Edinburgh Festival, Gilded Balloon is well known internationally for presenting an amazing annual showcase of theatre, comedy and cabaret. This year Gilded Balloon are presenting their largest programme to date across five different venue hubs with Bross Bagels served at the museum, at the Rose Street Theatre in the New Town and at their new venue Patter Hoose on Chambers Street.

Karen Koren added: ‘Larah worked for Gilded Balloon back in 2006 and I recognised back then that she was a talented and ambitious girl. It was a great delight that I discovered that she started her own bagel business and what amazing bagels they are! They are delicious and I’m delighted to partner with them at this year’s Fringe.’

Bross Bagels will house a container in the middle of all the festival action right at the top of south college street; outside one of Gilded Balloon’s largest venues in the museum. This site will open every day from 10am-1am throughout the fringe in August.