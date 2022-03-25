Popular food and drink festival is returning in April

Paisley’s popular Food and Drink Festival is returning in-person for 2022 with a two-day feast of fun next month.



Paisley Food and Drink Festival is one of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink festivals and the extravaganza will take place at Abbey Close and Bridge Street in Paisley town centre on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 April.

This year’s line-up will showcase the finest street food on offer with more than 30 traders and vendors, licensed bars and a packed programme of live music, entertainment, and foodie-fun for people of all ages.

Organisers are once again working with Glasgow independent street food market Platform, who will bring a host of Scotland’s best street food traders, an Innes and Gunn craft beer bar and cutting-edge cocktails utilising some of Scotland’s finest craft spirits.

Platform traders coming to the Festival include, Kochchi Sri Lankan Street Food, Freddy & Hicks, Hector & Harriet artisan food, coffee & cocktails, Moskito Spanish Bites, NomNam, Shawarmarama, Snarling Hog, Stag Bites the Hog and The Peruvian – British Street Food Award Winner 2020.

Kathryn McCormick, general manager at Platform, said: ‘We are delighted to bring Platform on Tour back to Paisley Food and Drink Festival for our first outdoor venture since 2019. It’s always a brilliant event to be a part of and we hope everyone enjoys sampling the amazing food our Platform traders have to offer and visit our very own bar. Fingers crossed for some sunshine!’

There’s something to suit all tastes at Paisley Food and Drink Festival 2022, including a range of delicious gluten-free, halal, vegetarian and vegan options.

A host of Festival favourites will be returning, including Brigston & Co. artisan hot dogs, Scozzese woodfired pizza, Porelli Loop and Scoop, the unique Fizzbuz prosecco van and the popular Rum Shack.

Event organisers are teaming up with Renfrewshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) to host a dedicated Beer Tent at the town’s Bridge Street, with a wide range of craft conditioned ales and craft beers available.

The Festival will also see a live music and entertainment stage programmed by the Rum Shack on Friday evening and Paisley’s famous The Bungalow music venue on Saturday.

Plus, there’s lots of entertainment for the kids on Saturday with the chance to enjoy some hands-on food workshops and fun games.

Visitors will be able to purchase some great produce from local trader stalls, including the Paisley Drinks Company, Gatehouse Coffee Roasters and Café Fairfull.

Louisa Mahon, head of marketing, communications and events at Renfrewshire Council, said: ‘We are delighted to welcome everyone along to Paisley Food and Drink Festival next month and it’s brilliant to be back in-person after a three-year wait.

‘Paisley Food and Drink Festival is Renfrewshire Council’s first major event of 2022, hot on the heels of About Us, which saw almost 50,000 visitors celebrate the start of Unboxed celebrations across the UK.

‘The Festival is one of the largest food and drink events in Scotland, with people travelling from all over to enjoy everything that the event and Paisley has to offer.

‘We’re also delighted that 2022 marks the return of Paisley Beer Festival and Renfrewshire CAMRA into the main festival tent once again. It’s also great to welcome back Platform and their mouth-watering range of street food alongside so many fantastic local traders and new faces to the Festival.

‘Food and drink connoisseurs can be sure that Paisley Food and Drink Festival will be a delicious, safe and fun extravaganza for all.’

To find out more about the Paisley Food and Drink Festival 2022 and more fantastic events taking place in the area, visit www.paisley.is.