Pizza Geeks open new outlet – and carry on charity work

Independent pizzeria Pizza Geeks have opened their third location in Edinburgh, which is set to become their biggest project to date.

The new location for Pizza Geeks latest restaurant has officially opened at the shore in Leith, which is their largest venue since launching in 2018, situated in the heart of Leith at 7 Commercial Street.

It all began for Pizza Geeks, on a quest to find the one pizza that rules them all. Originally Pizza Geeks served in some of Edinburgh’s best street food markets where they ventured far and wide, going on to cater for events of all sizes, launching their handmade Neapolitan-inspired pizzas to the world.

In 2018, they opened their very first restaurant in Haymarket, followed by their kitchen residency in Cask Smugglers on Waverley Mall’s rooftop, pairing their pizzas with their cocktails which launched in summer 2020.

Pizza Geeks are recognised in the city for their incredible Pizza for the People initiative. They have so far given over 10,000 pizzas to people in need. In 2018 they launched Pizza for the People, their one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community.

Each month, they nominate a Pizza for the People, with this month being ‘The Super Mario’ pizza. For every Pizza for the People sold, they will donate one to someone in need. They work very closely with local charities and organisations to ensure their pizzas get to where they are most needed. Alternatively, you can click the button to buy a pizza for someone in need.

Donating pizzas is just the start, in the long term the vision is to give training and skills within the community to give people a real chance to get back on their feet.

When it comes to distributing the Pizzas for the People, they have worked with many inspiring charities and organisations to help them find the people most in need of them. Some of these charities and organisations include Social Bite, Soul Food, Cyrenians, Steps to Hope and Y People.

Finlay Clarkson, co-founder of Pizza Geeks said: ‘We are absolutely over the moon to have our biggest and best location to date in the heart of Leith at 7 Commercial Street, taking it back to where it all began for us with street food at The Pitt, The Biscuit Factory and Leith Market in 2016.

‘We will have seating comfortably for 35 questing pizza heroes, a completely revolutionised drinks menu – seismic plans on the way with Pilot and Cask Smugglers as well as the geekiest wine list you can imagine; and mouth-watering menu additions – think Mac & Cheese, loaded fries Tatooine Poutine… of course we couldn’t resist a geeky pun!

‘Perhaps most importantly another permanent pizzeria means we can scale our Pizza for the People initiative up a notch with plans afoot to take weekly donations to those in need from 135 to 200, meaning that – with the help of another mad 1,000 pizza giveaway on May the 4th – we are on track to surpass the 10,000 pizzas donated in 2020.’

They plan to collaborate with local independent companies in their new location as well as more specials for their pizza fans and of course, they will be teaming up with further charities and organisations in and around Leith to support their Pizza for the People.