Pizza Geeks drop anchor at Cask Smugglers bar

Independent pizzeria Pizza Geeks are extending their stay in the heart of Edinburgh.

They are extending their collaborating with Cask Smugglers Cocktail & Whisk(e)y Bar on Waverley Mall’s rooftop, to make their kitchen residency aa permanent location in the centre of Edinburgh, as they welcome people back to the city.

Pizza Geeks are known throughout the capital for their handmade Neapolitan inspired pizzas and their ‘Pizza for the People’ initiative, where they work closely with the local community to give back to them.

Following the success of Pizza Geeks’ latest opening at the shore in Leith, which has so far been their biggest project to date, the team at Pizza Geeks are joining forces once more to collaborate with Cask Smugglers where they will have their very own permanent kitchen residency and pair their pizzas with delectable cocktails.

They are launching a brand-new menu designed especially for the kitchen takeover, which will be their most extensive yet.

The rooftop menu will feature a range of loaded fries, sides, pizzas such as ‘The Braveheart’ with Stornoway black pudding, haggis and salami Napoli, their famous dragon ballz and a dessert menu. They plan to eventually have a late-night menu element and a larger summer outdoor area, as restrictions ease further.

The Pizza for the People initiative has so far given over 13,000 pizzas to people in need. In 2018 they launched Pizza for the People, their one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community.

For every Pizza for the People sold, they will donate one to someone in need. They work very closely with local charities and organisations to ensure their pizzas get to where they are most needed.

Alternatively, you can click the button to buy a pizza for someone in need, with a new option of a paying it forward scheme which they have launched at Waverley. Donating pizzas is just the start, in the long term the vision is to give training and skills within the community to give people a real chance to get back on their feet.

Pizza Geeks are open at Waverley Mall’s rooftop seven days a week from noon-10pm, with seating indoors and outdoors.

Simon Hossack, squadron leader for Pizza Geeks at Cask Smugglers, said: ‘We are so thankful to be reunited once again with Cask Smugglers on our voyage to deliver mouth-watering pizzas to the realm alongside their amazing cocktails.

‘We are huge fans of theirs and our maesters have created special menu items to pair seamlessly with choice libations. The location is a sight to behold with views of the city that would rival those of Old Valyria.

‘Geeky references aside, the most important thing to ourselves is that a new permanent venue allows us to go further with our Pizza for the People initiative which we are all so passionate about as it is at the core of everything we do at Pizza Geeks.’

