Paisley’s food and drink festival returns this weekend

Paisley is gearing up for the return of its popular food and drink festival as the two-day extravaganza takes place this weekend – and foodies won’t want to miss it.

The event, which is one of Scotland’s largest outdoor food and drink festivals, takes place in the stunning surroundings of the town’s iconic Abbey on Friday 29 and Saturday 30 April.

Visitors can enjoy a stellar line-up with more than 30 traders showcasing the finest street food, licensed bars, live music, entertainment and fun for all ages around Abbey Close and Bridge Street in Paisley town centre.

Platform independent street food market is returning to this year’s Paisley Food and Drink Festival and will bring a host of delicious street food traders, including Kochchi Sri Lankan Street Food, Hector & Harriet artisan food, coffee & cocktails, Moskito Spanish Bites, and The Peruvian – British Street Food Award Winner 2020.

Kathryn McCormick, general manager at Platform, said: ‘We are really excited to make the Paisley Food and Drink Festival our first outdoor event with Platform on Tour since 2019.

‘We’re bringing eight of Scotland’s best street food traders, our colourful furniture and DJ’s. Relax under our stylish stretch tents and enjoy a range of Innis & Gunn craft beers and summer cocktails so you can recreate the Platform experience in the Paisley sunshine (we hope!).’

Foodie fans can sample some more taste sensations from Scozzese woodfired pizza, Brigston & Co. artisan hot dogs, The Rollin Pig and Porelli Loop and Scoop, along with appetising drinks options from the unique Fizzbuz prosecco van and the popular Rum Shack.

With a range of delicious gluten-free, halal, vegetarian and vegan options available, there’s something to suit all tastes.

Visitors will also be able to purchase great produce from local trader stalls, including Café Fairfull, the Paisley Drinks Co, Gatehouse Coffee Roasters, Brew, Legends of the Dark Gods and Chocoworks.

Event organisers Renfrewshire Council are teaming up with Renfrewshire CAMRA (Campaign for Real Ale) to host a dedicated Beer Tent as part of the Festival site. The marquee will be located at Bridge Street and will have a wide range of cask conditioned ales and craft beers available, including vegan and gluten free options.

There’s a packed programme of music to enjoy at the Festival’s live stage across the two days. The opening night’s entertainment is programmed by The Rum Shack, with their resident DJs and festival favourites Samson Sounds on hand to soundtrack your Friday food and drink experience.

Then, on Saturday, Paisley’s famous The Bungalow music venue will bring a top line-up to the live stage with a host of great acts, rock and pop covers, big band numbers and much more.

Alan McEwan of The Bungalow said: ‘The Bungalow live music venue is delighted to be part of the Paisley Food and Drink Festival again this year. We are looking forward to what is always a great fun, family event in Paisley – and we’ll be bringing some brilliant live music for you all to enjoy whilst chilling out in front of the live stage.

‘There’s performances from Angela McCallum School of Music and Starlight Musical Theatre and a variety of great music, including The Big Braw Scottish Show, a ceilidh with Reely Jiggered, big sounds from The Bobby Deans Big Band, ska favourites Skaledonia, local soul band Lemon Soul and to top the day off, the fantastic Spiders on Mars David Bowie tribute. See you down the front!’

Paisley venue The Keg will also host a special Stage & Bar at the Festival on Friday and Saturday, featuring top bands, cover acts and solo performers, including singing sensation Tom Urie and his Piano Jukebox.

Plus, there’s lots of fun for children and families on Saturday with hands-on food workshops, face painting and street entertainers.

Paisley Food and Drink Festival takes place from 4pm – 10pm on Friday 29 and noon – 9pm on Saturday 30 April.

Find out more about the event HERE.