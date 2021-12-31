New beer supports Doddie Weir’s foundation

A new beer is being released, to support the charity of former Scotland rugby hero Doddie Weir.

St Andrews Brewing Company have announced the release of Mistaken Identity, which supports the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

As with their previous rugby release 38 Year Itch, which celebrated the Scottish Rugby Team’s historic victory at Twickenham, all profits from the sale of Mistaken Identity will be donated to the foundation.

The name Mistaken Identity is a reference to Doddie’s defence when he was alleged to have broken curfew on the 1997 Lions Tour to South Africa.

Philip Mackey, St Andrews Brewing Company MD, said: ‘We are delighted to be supporting such a fantastic cause in our own unique way.

‘In what remain challenging times for many people we hope that Mistaken Identity will bring a little festive cheer and will prove the beer of choice for the opening weekend of the 2022 6Nations Championships.’

Mistaken Identity can be purchased exclusively from the St Andrews Brewing Company website HERE.