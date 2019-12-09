Mackie’s takes the cake in its second year

More than 250,000 scoops of ice cream – or about 12.5 million licks – have been consumed at a much-loved Scottish ice cream brand’s parlour since opening two years ago.

Mackie’s of Scotland’s flagship ice cream parlour, Mackie’s 19.2, has continued to build on its roaring success with its ever-growing ice cream flavour range and mouth-watering dessert creations.

Honeycomb remains the most popular flavour of Mackie’s ice cream with parlour visitors. With the highest number of scoops sold, it continues its reign as best seller from last year, closely followed by Cookies and Cream and Tablet, as well as the ever-popular Traditional.

The brand is well-known for its unique parlour creations, serving up weird and wonderful flavours in the past such as Haggis ice cream for Burn’s Night and Brussel Sprout ice cream for Christmas.

Parlour manager at Mackie’s 19.2, Yvette Harrison, said: “Some of our highlights from this year have included the introduction of a Guinness Sorbet for St Patrick’s Day and our very first ‘hot’ ice cream – we are always open to trying out new and unusual flavours.

‘In September, our desserts and milkshakes became available to order on Deliveroo which has proven to be hugely popular among Aberdonians.’

To celebrate its second birthday, Mackie’s 19.2 gave out pieces of ice cream birthday cake to customers and ran a special waffle topped with a slice of birthday cake, a scoop of birthday cake ice cream and drizzled with Mackie’s own melted milk and white chocolate, straight from the parlour’s ever-flowing chocolate taps.

The parlour’s waffle sales continue to grow, with the popularity of themed, seasonal creations like their pumpkin Halloween waffles bringing more customers through the door.

Karin Hayhow, marketing director at Mackie’s, said: ‘Mackie’s 19.2 is our first retail venture so we are pleased that it has continued to flourish in its second year of trading.

‘The parlour has given us the opportunity to connect with our local community in Aberdeen. We love being a part of the city and sharing our creations with everyone here.’

Mackie’s 19.2 team is 12 strong, and all are on the real National Living Wage.

As well as a wide range of ice cream, 19.2 serves coffee from local Aberdeen-based Caber Coffee and features two centrepiece chocolate taps – one white and one milk – delivering Mackie’s own highest quality melted chocolate on demand for serving over its desserts.

Based in Aberdeen’s Marischal Square, Mackie’s 19.2 is located exactly 19.2 miles away from the family farm, near Inverurie, where all of Mackie’s ice cream and chocolate is made.

The Mackie’s fourth generation family farm started producing ice cream in 1986 and continues to produce it all using fresh milk and cream from its own herds.