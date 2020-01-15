Low and no alcohol cocktails launched for Dry January

To start the new year off on the right foot, The Ivy in Glasgow and Edinburgh have launched an assortment of low and no alcohol cocktails, delicious smoothies and coolers to add some tasty, lighter options to the menu.

Created by the brasserie’s expert bar team at The Ivy Buchanan Street in Glasgow and The Ivy on the Square in Edinburgh, low and no alcohol cocktails will include a Temperance G&T, which offers a full flavoured G&T with very low alcohol content using Hayman’s Small Gin, Fever-Tree Naturally Light Tonic and a fresh twist of pink grapefruit; Clean Clover Club, A low ABV version of the classic cocktail using Hayman’s Small Gin, raspberry syrup, egg white & lemon juice; a Nogroni, which is a non-alcoholic version of the classic Aperitivo with Seedlip Grove 42 Citrus stirred with Sweet & Bitter AEcorn Aperitifs and Note Worthy Julep, which includes Bitter Note Alcohol-free Amaro, low sugar sweetener and fresh mint leaves churned with crushed ice in a julep tin.

Suzanne Gilchrist, general manager at The Ivy Buchanan Street, said: ‘As well as our delicious low and no alcohol cocktails, we’ve added some lighter dishes to the a la carte menu for January.

‘These include the Avocado and Tomato Cocktail which has red pepper, lettuce and pomegranate dressed with a spicy harissa sauce and the Tossed Asian Salad, which is a warm salad of beansprouts, pak choi, watermelon, broccoli, cashew nuts, sesame and coriander with hoisin sauce.

‘We’re looking forward to welcoming guests to The Ivy Buchanan Street in January to celebrate the start of a new decade.’

​Chris Greenan, general manager at The Ivy on the Square in Edinburgh, added: ‘Our low and no alcohol cocktails have been hugely popular with more and more people doing Dry January this year. Our Nogroni and Note Worthy Julep are firm favourites for those still looking for the taste of a classic cocktail with none of the guilt.’

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street offers relaxed all-day dining in the heart of Glasgow, seven days a week. Set across two floors, the brasserie accommodates approximately 222 guests and features striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space features two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests and providing a beautiful location for exclusive events, drinks receptions, birthdays and working lunches.

The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the beautiful first floor bar.