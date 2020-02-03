Love at first sip at The Cauldron this Valentine’s Day

The team at Edinburgh’s fantasy-inspired bar, The Cauldron, has developed a menu of magical love potions that are sure to get hearts racing this Valentine’s Day.

The Cauldron’s new Elixirs Menu offers lovers the chance to choose real life love potions, with special mood-improving powers.

Designed with St Valentine in mind, the Damiana’s Charm, is sure to spice things up. The key ingredient of this delicious cocktail is the recognised aphrodisiac, ground damiana leaf (which also goes by the name ‘Love Leaf’). This delicious vodka-based, raspberry flavoured cocktail has a rich pink colour with a thick velvety consistency; so not only does it taste great, it looks the part too.

For those wishing to cast a charm against the 14th of February, the mixology wizards at The Cauldron have also developed the “Heartbreak Shot”. Served in a black shot glass, it’s perfect for an anti-Valentine’s night of fun with friends.

The new cocktails have been developed as the team are ‘feeling the love’ from Edinburgh, having recently announced that they are extending their contract and staying in the city for the foreseeable future.

Head Potions Master and mixologist, Dave Duckworth said: “Love is most definitely in the air in Edinburgh. We’re excited to introduce some love potions to the city, and add even more fun to our dramatic cocktails. Damiana has been used throughout history to increase sexual desire, so it was a logical step to pair it with vodka and raspberry to celebrate Valentine’s Day. The Damiana’s Charm looks and tastes fantastic, and we’re looking forward to seeing a little extra magic in the bar in the coming weeks.”

The Elixirs Menu will be available now.

Hidden in plain sight beneath Edinburgh’s Frederick Street, The Cauldron is a cocktail bar, and also offers an immersive cocktail class, with tickets starting at £29.99 per magical being. Alcohol-free, gluten and vegan options are available. Reservations and information on the bar are available at www.thecauldron.io/edinburgh

The Cauldron is located at 57a Frederick Street in the centre of Edinburgh’s new town.