Loop and Scoop to open a second ice cream and churro bar

Scotland’s only ice cream and churro bar has confirmed it’s opening a much anticipated second site.

Situated on 157 Milngavie Road, Bearsden, near Glasgow, the new 603 sq ft store will include Loop & Scoop’s award winning gelato and churro menu alongside signature favourites including milkshakes, coffee as well as an extensive vegan offering.

The opening will take place on 14 July at noon.

The interior has been designed to replicate Loop & Scoop’s iconic brand identity with their signature orange and white colour scheme, neon signage, floral installations and high spec fixtures and finishes featured throughout and also features an ‘instagrammable’ swing, perfect for photo opps.

The store will offer all day take away with limited seating also available for those who want to relax and enjoy their sweets treats.

To coincide with the opening Loop & Scoop has just unveiled a new menu featuring Gelato Cakes perfect for celebrations, a new Take Me Home Baby range and a bespoke Kinder Bueno sauce that can be used as an ice cream topping or dipping sauce for churros. A new app has also just been launched that allows Loop & Scoop fans to pre order and collect rewards.

Loop & Scoop founder Calvin Kayes said: ‘This site has been in the planning for a long time and I always wanted to find a location in Bearsden, it’s a natural fit for the brand with an abundance of families on our doorstep, it’s also where I grew up so I have a real affinity for the area.

‘Since we opened our Great Western Road site back in October 2017 we are proud to have modernised the traditional ice cream parlour concept and elevated the humble cone with a fresh and exciting take. Our menus are carefully curated to appeal to all ages and we can’t wait to welcome customers to our new store.

‘Our brand is all about creating the feel good factor with everything we do and we’re delighted to be opening to coincide with the summer holidays and with more people choosing to holiday at home more than ever we’re expecting record numbers to visit us in the coming weeks.’

Over the past few months Loop & Scoop’s ice cream has scooped over 10 awards with the Ice Cream Alliance and The Royal Highland Show.