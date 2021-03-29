Loch Leven’s Larder are widening their berth

With lockdown guidelines loosening, Loch Leven’s Larder is preparing to re-open its award winning restaurant, deli and retail business.

The last few months have been well spent preparing a new outdoor covered eating space where visitors can enjoy dining and are able to drink in the views over the surrounding countryside and, of course, beautiful Loch Leven, anchored in their new location on the shores of Loch Leven.

As from Easter Sunday visitors will find Loch Leven’s Larder at the iconic Boathouse Kiosk, Kinross on western edge of Loch Leven (minutes from the A90) and approximately four miles from Loch Leven’s Larder flagship location.

Located on the 21km Loch Leven Heritage Trail circular path the Boathouse has always been a popular destination with locals and visitors alike, situated next to the pier that offers trips over to Lochleven’s Castle.

Emma Niven, owner and co-director said ‘The beauty of this prime location is it very much compliments what we currently offer at Loch Leven’s Larder. We are hoping it will appeal to everyone, locals and visitors alike, a stop off destination for those enjoying Loch Leven’s Heritage Trail, a chance to refresh, perhaps pick up a coffee, an ice cream or a light bite.

‘It will also be a collection point for those who are enjoying spending the day in the local area or on the loch-side. You will be able to order ahead from our foodhall eg picnic boxes, afternoon teas etc and collect it to enjoy en-route.

‘There’s no escaping what a dreadfully difficult year it has been but we believe taking on the Kiosk allows us to bring back staff from furlough and offer them a new and exciting opportunity. It has been a difficult time for our team and we’ve missed them. We’re hoping this will boost morale and prove a great success.

‘Who knows it might even generate further opportunities in the future also.’

Loch Leven’s Larder Boathouse kiosk, The Boathouse, Pier Rd, Kinross KY13 8UF will be open from April 1, daily from 9.30am to 4pm. You can find out more details by heading to their website www.lochlevenslarder.com.