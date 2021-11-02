Limited edition Tequila Rose ice cream for autumn

Scottish luxury ice-cream maker, Equi’s, has unveiled a limited edition Tequila Rose Strawberry ice cream in an exclusive collaboration for Scotland.

Created especially for autumn, this daring new creation is available exclusively at Insta favourite Yummy’s Desserts at both their locations – in Hampden and Baillieston, alongside Equi’s flagship Hamilton ice cream parlour from today.

The dream combination sees Scottish strawberries churned with delicious whole milk and double cream from local Scottish dairy farms and finished with measures of creamy Tequila Rose.

Equi’s, the current UK ice cream champions, are known for creating irresistible artisan ice cream using high-quality ingredients from local Scottish dairy farms, and secret family recipes that have been passed down through four generations.

This exciting new Equi’s flavour marks the start of a new journey for the ice cream manufacturer as they look to move into new factory premises at the start of next year. Future plans include more experimentation and flavours for fans of the brand to enjoy.

Alexandra Equi, marketing manager at Equi’s Ice Cream said: ‘Tequila Rose is a real loved brand and we knew we could create a smooth, indulgent new flavour combining our award-winning ice cream and their creamy liqueur. It’s our naughtiest dessert yet.

‘We’re looking forward to hearing feedback from customers but we know it’s going to sell out quickly! Available only for a limited time, make sure you try it before we sell out.’

Harry Olorunda, business development manager at Halewood Artisanal Spirits said: ‘This is a match made in heaven and it’s great to see the versatility of the product in both the food and drink market.’

Equi’s Tequila Rose Strawberry is now available from Yummy’s Desserts and Equi’s Hamilton now.

For more information on Equi’s Ice Cream visit their website.