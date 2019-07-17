International bar will promote Scottish gins

With International Scottish Gin Day fast approaching, a variety of the country’s gins have been selected by ATLAS Bar Singapore to be featured in the bar’s celebrations on 3 August.

This widely respected gin bar in Singapore already has one of the world’s greatest gin collections dating back nearly a century. This collection is comprised of over 1,300 gins and is set to welcome the Scottish gins to the festivities this year.

The new additions will be part of the permanent gin collection and will have their own section on the menu under Scottish Gin. This famous collection is held in a tower in the middle of the 7,400sq ft bar which complements the prestige of the eighth best bar in the world (according to the World’s 50 Best Bars list).

The Group Food and Beverage Director at ATLAS, Nadine Hosford said: ‘ATLAS is thrilled to be celebrating International Scottish Gin Day 2019! With the support from The Gin Cooperative, we have expanded our current Scottish collection of 72 gins to an amazing 97 with the addition of 25 new Scottish Gins added to our Gin Collection to kick off the ISGD 2019 celebration.”

The Gin Cooperative is a Scottish business designed to help promote Scottish Gin. Before its establishment and its collaboration with ATLAS, the Scottish gins were not available in Singapore. Now that ATLAS is working with The Gin Cooperative, it offers the chance for Scottish gin to be promoted even further around the world.

The co-founder of The Gin Cooperative and International Scottish Gin Day, Natalie Reid said: ‘It’s yet another indicator of brand Scotland and Scotland’s growing reputation as a gin producing country, that one of the world’s most respected gin bars is taking part in International Scottish Gin Day and are helping us share the story of Scottish Gin in Singapore.’

A number of specially created Scottish Gin Cocktails will be available at ATLAS on International Scottish Gin Day 2019 as well as the new Scottish Gins. These include:

Electric Spirit Co.’s Achroous Gin, Loch Ness Spirits’ Loch Ness Legends Gin, Pixel Spirits’ Devil’s Staircase Gin, Raven Spirits’ Hrafn Gin Thought and Memory, The Gael Spirits Company’s The Gael Gin, Alexander’s Alexander’s Gin, BrewDog Distilling Co.’s LoneWolf Gin, Crafty Distillery’s Hills and Harbour Gin, Deerness Distillery’s Sea Glass Gin, Fidra’s Fidra Gin, Granite North’s Granite North Gin, Highland Liquor Co.’s Seven Crofts Gin, Isle of Harris Distiller’s Isle of Harris Gin, Kinrara Distillery’s Kinrara Gin, Lost Loch Distillery’s eeNoo Gin, Lundin Distilling’s Gorse Coastal Gin, The Wee Farm Distillery’s Drovers Gin, Isle of Skye Distiller’s Misty Isle Gin, Beinn an Tuirc’s Kintyre Gin, Esker Spirit’s Esker Gin, Lussa Drinks Company’s Lussa Gin, The Pentland Still’s King’s Hill Gin, Orkney Distilling’s Kirkjuvagr Orkney Gin, Hendrick’s Orbium Gin, Ice & Fire Distillery’s Caithness Highland Gin.

With all these gins to choose from, it will be gin o’clock every hour in Singapore this International Scottish Gin Day!