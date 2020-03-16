Hotel plans to host a spring-time gourmet feast

The Chester Hotel in Aberdeen has revealed plans to host a tantalising taster to its flagship Signature fine dining event.

A spring-time gourmet feast is to take place in April, with celebrated British chef Tom Brown and his team stepping into the kitchen of The Chester Hotel to craft two delectable dining experiences.

A rising star of the British cookery scene, Tom joined Great British Menu’s Nathan Outlaw at his Michelin starred Outlaw, becoming head chef of the famed London restaurant at the age of 26. In 2017 he won The Great British Menu’s southwest regional heats and opened his own restaurant, Cornerstone, in London, the following year.

The chef and restaurateur is a regular on the small screen: in addition to his Great British Menu appearance, he has make regular appearances on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch and other TV shows, including This Morning.

Originally from Cornwall, the 32-year-old chef strives to serve the best food to diners with a unique and exceptional experience.

Graham Wood, owner of the Chester Hotel said: ‘Tom Brown is really making his mark on the British cookery scene, serving the best food delivering a unique and exceptional experience at his restaurant in London.

‘He is heading north to Aberdeen to do just that for our Signature exclusive lunch and dinner events, serving carefully crafted dishes bursting with seasonal flavours. We’re looking forward to welcoming Tom and his team and offering this stepping-stone event to complement our main Signature festival in November.’

Tom Brown’s Signature Spring lunch and dinner take place on Saturday, April 25.

Limited places are available for both dining experiences, and tickets, priced at £125 for the four course lunch and £150 for the five course dinner and are available at https://www.signaturefoodfestival.co.uk/book-now/

Proceeds from the events will go to charity.

The main Signature event will return for the fourth year running in November, when it will once again bring together a stellar line up of top chefs – still to be announced –showcasing Aberdeen as a destination for gourmets using exceptional local ingredients in their dishes.

Signature is unique in that it is staged within one venue, The Chester Hotel hotel’s 2 AA Rosette restaurant, with chefs and their kitchen teams visiting to recreate the menu experience from their own establishments.

As well as offering eating experiences, Signature and its supporters have raised hundreds of thousands of pounds for charitable causes since its inception.

For further information visit: https://www.signaturefoodfestival.co.uk/