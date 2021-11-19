Honours to the four at the UK Pizza and Pasta Awards

The hospitality business has had a difficult 18 months, but Mama Mia, Edinburgh’s Vittoria Group is back in style.

They took home not one but four awards at the PAPA – Pizza and Pasta Awards, which were recently hosted at London’s Royal Lancaster Hotel.

The award-winning Italian group’s Vittoria on the Bridge – famous for its great food and service and stunning venues – was named the UK’s Best Italian Restaurant at the awards, which recognised the best Italian food and drink in the UK.

The accolades didn’t end there. La Favorita, the group’s pizzeria, earned not one, but two gold awards for Best Pizzeria and Best Delivery. The PAPA gold award, judged by renowned TV chef Theo Randall, for Best Italian Restaurant went to Divino Enoteca in Edinburgh’s Old Town.

Vittoria Group Director, Leandro Crolla, said: ‘To win any award is a massive achievement for us and the whole Vittoria family, especially our hard working teams who, like many others, have had an incredibly difficult 18 months with the uncertainty of restrictions and the ever-changing rules around COVID and the hospitality industry.

‘There has been a huge staff shortage in hospitality throughout the UK so our team has been working and working even harder than ever.

‘They really deserve this award. A special shout out goes to our Head Chef at Vittoria on the bridge, Jaroslaw Rubinkowski, he’s not just a pillar of Vittoria on the Bridge but of the whole Vittoria team.’

Looking ahead to 2022, the Vittoria Group team has big plans for its Gold Award-winning Best Italian Restaurant, Divino Enoteca, and the group is always looking to strive for

better and bigger across all their restaurant venues, with new menus being developed, training standards being improved, and most importantly, ensuring that their teams and guests feel safe.

Vittoria on the Bridge is open daily at 19 George IV Bridge, Edinburgh EH1 1EN. Visit HERE to find out more about the Italian restaurant brand.