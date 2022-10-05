Hollywood stars’ favourite tea comes to Glasgow

A TASTE of Hollywood has come to Glasgow as Oprah Winfrey’s favourite tea is being served at The Dhabba and Dakhin Indian restaurants.

Previously only available to buy online and in North America, Vahdam India tea has been in Oprah’s “favourite things” list over the past few years and was even included in the Oscars goodie bag this year.

Oprah said of it: “I’m in love, I’m in love. I’m in love, I’m in love, I’m in love with a wonderful chai. Shipped directly from india.”

Ellen Degeneres also raved about it calling it the best brew ever, urging: “Repeat after me: Best. Tea. Ever. They provide the best tea in the business. Can’t beat that.”

Even the diva’s diva, Mariah Carey, has said: “If you know me, you know how much love good tea! Find your tea dahhlings.”

Navdeep Basi, who owns North and South Indian restaurants The Dhabba and Dakhin in Glasgow’s Candelriggs, decided to let Glaswegians try it for themselves and is now offering a taste of flavours including “Turmeric and White Ginger”, “Turmeric and Ashwagandha” – an ancient herb renowned for helping the body manage stress and referred to as “Indian ginseng” – and “Turmeric and Saffron”, as well as Chai teas.

He said: “Tea is going through an evolution the same way that the coffee did a few years ago and there’s a demand for healthier teas, and super food related teas.

“India just a land with so many of these types of ingredients it’s really refreshing to see a company like Vahdam bring that to the fore and more importantly, have it appreciated by famous celebrities.”

The tea is organic and vegan and is climate and plastic-neutral, donating 1% of its revenue to educating its tea growers’ children in India.

The brand – which has a range of more than 100 garden-fresh, artisanal and signature blends – is now also stocked at Holland & Barrett across Scotland.

