Highland Boundary founder rewarded for innovation

The founder of a Scottish distillery is celebrating this week after winning the Innovator Award at the Scottish Women in Business Awards ceremony held in Glasgow.

Highland Boundary’s founder Marian Bruce received the Innovator Award, which is awarded for exemplary innovation in products, services or service delivery and reflects the efforts Marian has made founding Highland Boundary Distillery, which uses only wild Scottish botanicals to create a new generation of Scottish spirits.

The first release from the distillery, Birch and Elderflower has a unique but authentically Scottish flavour and is distilled and bottled at her farm distillery in Alyth, Perthshire.

Designed to recognise and celebrate Scottish women who have made a mark in their chosen field, and one of only seven winners on the night, Marian was over the moon to win.

She said: ‘I am delighted to be recognised by female business leaders in Scotland for the innovative, collaborative approach that we have at Highland Boundary.’

The award was presented by Angela Andrews, director of Arrow Corporate Promotions who sponsored the award.

The on-farm distillery was founded in January 2016. Marian is the designer and distiller and she is helped by a small and passionate team

All of the botanicals used in the production of Highland Boundary are picked by hand, with an emphasis placed on seasonality and sustainability – all electricity used in the manufacture of the spirit comes from solar panels on the founders’ farm roof; whilst their offices are heated using biomass and the cooling water from the still comes directly from a natural spring and is recycled through their wildlife pond once it has cooled, continuing the water cycle.

The award is yet another accolade for Highland Boundary, who received a Gold Medal at the prestigious San Francisco World Spirits Competition last month.

For more details on Highland Boundary, click HERE.