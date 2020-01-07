Haggis ice cream is on the way to mark Burns Night

This January a Scots gelateria will be celebrating Burns Night the only way they know how: serving up haggis ice cream.

Meat-free but with all the spicy flavours you’d expect from Scotland’s national dish, the secret recipe has been developed by Jannettas in Fife master ice cream maker, Owen Hazel using spices found in haggis.

Ingredients like cracked black pepper and thyme give the scrumptious ice cream an oaty, fragrant taste with fiery undertones.

Nicola and Owen Hazel, owners of the popular gelateria, located in St Andrews, have always been innovative in their creations. Working with local producers and seeking out unique ingredients, the team create exceptional limited-edition flavours throughout the year.

Available in-store from Monday 20 January through to Burns Night on Saturday 25 January, cones start at £2 or add a flake for £2.60.

Other true Scottish scoops that will be available include Whisky, Tablet, Cranachan and Irn Bru sorbet.

