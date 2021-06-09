Glenalmond College set to host debut farmers’ market

Glenalmond College in Perthshire is preparing to host a two-day celebration of quality Scottish food and drink this summer.

The Glenalmond Farmers’ Market will be held at the acclaimed school on the weekend of August 21 and 22 when more than 40 stalls will be set up in the Quad at the heart of its stunning buildings.

Visitors to the event will be able to enjoy viewing the school, which welcomes local day pupils as well as boarders from around the world, in its beautiful 300-acre setting, as well as relaxing and sampling top quality Scottish food and drink.

The school, which is running the event in association with Perth Farmers’ Market, enjoys a spectacular location, just 15 minutes from Perth and an hour from Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Farming and food are very much part of its heritage and the school is proud of its strong links to the land and, indeed, its founding families 175 years ago included many well-respected agricultural families.

A great many of the school’s former pupils have gone on to forge very successful careers in farming and food-related businesses, from soft fruit to ice cream, hampers, whisky and gin.

A former pupil of Glenalmond, Alasdair Houston, has just been awarded the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland’s Sir William Young Award for his exceptional contribution to cattle breeding and the current Farmers Weekly Arable Farmer of the Year, Robert Price, is also a former pupil.

The school, which nestles beside the River Almond, was originally built on what was part of the Glenalmond Estate, and is home to a host of wildlife, including a thriving population of red squirrels. It has recently also set up an Eco Garden and in its grounds and an appreciation of conservation and nature is woven through the fabric of the school.

Glenalmond College is believed to be the first school ever to host a Farmers’ Market of this scale and last year the school was delighted to become the first school member of the Supporters’ Scheme run by RSABI, the charity which supports people in Scottish agriculture.

Dr Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond College, said: ‘Glenalmond is an ideal location for this event and we are very much looking forward to welcoming stallholders and visitors to share our wonderful grounds during this celebration of Scottish produce and crafts in August.’

Adeline Watson, manager of Perth Farmers’ Market, believes Glenalmond’s Front Quad will provide an atmospheric location for a fabulous variety of stalls, and said: ‘We’re looking forward to welcoming former pupils and other producers connected to the school, who will be able to join our wonderful regular stallholders at the Glenalmond event.’

Glenalmond College is also holding an open day on June 19 as part of an open week, which also includes an outdoor fun morning on June 26.

Further information about these events and the Glenalmond Farmers’ Market is available on Glenalmond’s website – www.glenalmondcollege.co.uk.