Ghillie’s Larder returns bigger and better for 2022

The Ghillie’s Larder, Braemar’s Farmers’ Market which launched in 2021, returns on Sunday 10 April.

Organised by Federica Bertolini and Jasmine Sherry — an Italian and an Aussie drawn to Highland Aberdeenshire by its world-class food, drink and hospitality — the Ghillie’s Larder offers the very best selection of top quality local fare.

Passionate about produce, Federica and Jasmine connect the very best food and drink makers with buyers to create a thoughtfully curated, unique market experience for locals, day-trippers and tourists exploring this magical part of Scotland.

Supported by the Regional Food Fund in their first year, they’ve quickly built a reputation for excellence — with regular guest stallholders complementing monthly favourites that keep visitors returning again and again to the village.

The beautiful surrounds of St Margaret’s Braemar provide indoor market space for customers to peruse the stalls on a rainy day, with plenty of outdoor space to relax and enjoy a picnic when the sun shines.

The Ghillie’s Larder regularly features live music from local artists to serenade shoppers and families can combine their Sunday visit with a walk or cycle around the hills, glens and forests of Upper Deeside — the perfect day out!

Confirmed so far for April’s market are:

Wark Farm Pies (Cushnie); Dunkeld Smokehouse; Aberdeenshire Highland Beef (Banchory); Twisted Ankle Brewing Co (Coull); Owen Angus Jams (Forfar); Morningdog Coffee (Aboyne); Oakwood Market Garden (Aboyne); Highland Boundary Wild and Botanical Scottish Spirits (Alyth); Balnault Farm (Crathie); Arra Textiles (Kincardine O’Neil); The Green Inn (Ballater); Wild Braemar.

Federica Bertolini said: ‘We were overwhelmed by support for the Ghillie’s Larder in our first year. Launching a brand new event in the middle of a pandemic came with its challenges!

‘But quality is quality — and we’re proud to support the very best local food and drink producers and local artisans at our monthly markets. That’s why our valued customers keep coming back each month.

‘This year we’re delighted to welcome back some of our regular favourites, such as Wark Farm Pies and Twisted Ankle Brewing, besides many others who will be joining us for the first time.

‘The Ghillie’s Larder will be at St Margaret’s Braemar every second Sunday of the month, kicking off on 10th April and running to September. Then, in December, we’ll be back with our Christmas markets!

‘We can’t wait to welcome you to Braemar. Whether you’re local to Royal Deeside or making a weekend of it — you’ll be eating like a king after a trip to the Ghillie’s Larder!’

Federica arrived in Royal Deeside over 20 years ago. Originally from Italy, she worked in some great hotels in Edinburgh, Rome and Cornwall before returning to Braemar in 2015 overseeing as General Manager the refurbishment and reopening of the Fife Arms Hotel. Federica is crazy about good food and the top-class, but sometimes under-discovered, produce from Aberdeenshire.

Originally from Australia, Jasmine moved to Scotland six years ago. She has vast experience in the hospitality sector and was until recently restaurant manager of Braemar luxury landmark hotel, the Fife Arms. She now works as a project manager for independent hospitality company Artfarm. Jasmine is passionate about sustainability and cutting out the food miles from farm gate to market.

Further details of upcoming Ghillie’s Larder markets are available online at: https://www.facebook.com/theghillieslarder or https://www.instagram.com/theghillieslarder/

The Ghillie’s Larder takes place at St Margaret’s, Glenshee Road, Braemar from 10am-3pm on the following dates in 2022:

Sunday 10 April; Sunday 8 May; Sunday 12 June; Sunday 10 July; Sunday 14 August; Sunday 11 September; Sunday 11 December.