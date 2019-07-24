Get in the spirit with the Lost Loch Distillery

A new course to teach people how to produce their own botanical spirit has been created by the Lost Loch Distillery.

Visitors will have the chance to tour the distillery, sited near the Cairngorm National Park, and them take part in a six-hour course during which they will learn about the distillation process.

At the end, the participants will be able to take home a 500ml bottle of their creation – complete with label.

Peter Dignan, from Lost Loch Spirits, said: ‘We offer two experiences. The first is a micro tour/tasting. The experience lasts for around 45 minutes, costs £15 per person and includes the following: Tour of the distillery; A brief history of gin and absinthe and the art of distilling; Botanical sampling; Tasting of our award-winning spirits; Complimentary Lost Loch Spirits branded glassware

‘The second experience we offer is our spirits school. We want to give participants a hands on experience so they can see what it is like to make a botanical spirit from scratch. This can be a gin but it can also be an absinthe or any botanical based spirit.

‘We will teach the science, the tips and tricks, ratios and what botanical’s complement each other but the final recipe comes down those around the still.’

The experience last around 6 hours and costs between £100 & £115. We have 6 stills and a capacity of 18 per session.

The spirit school includes the following: Tour of the distillery; Access to the Lost Loch botanical library; Provision of all-base alcohol; Locally sourced buffet lunch including unique Lost Loch produce; Shared or solo use of a 5 litre copper alembic still (maximum of three persons per still); Complimentary drinks from the Lost Loch bar (soft and alcoholic); Complimentary Lost Loch goodie bag; £5 discount of any of Lost Loch distilled products; 50cl bottle of your product with bespoke printed label.

Peter added: ‘We have a massive range of over 100 botanicals which includes everything from mushrooms to marigold flowers.

‘Participants will get hands on with stills and all the tertiary equipment used in the production of a botanical spirit. The bar will be open all day so participants can indulge as they create.

‘We offer an experience that is both fun and educational. We record all recipes produced and if participants want a recipe remade in any volume we can produce it for them at a later date. We want participants to leave with a real understanding of how a botanical spirit is made and to get an insight into how a craft distillery operates.’

For more details visit https://lostlochspirits.com/microtourstastings and https://lostlochspirits.com/spiritschool