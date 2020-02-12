Get in the mood for love with Loch Fyne’s Oyster gift box

Oysters are known throughout the world as a food of romance, with 18th century lover Casanova reported to start his day with 50 for breakfast.

That’s why, in time for Valentine’s Day, Loch Fyne Oysters has unveiled a brand new gift box of 12 Scottish oysters hand-selected from the pristine waters of Loch Fyne. As part of its ongoing partnership with retailer Waitrose & Partners, Loch Fyne Oysters will expand its shellfish range across 200 selected UK stores with this special gift box of award-winning oysters.

Gift boxes will be available from 12 February, just in time for shellfish lovers to get their hands on the aphrodisiac treat as the perfect starter to a romantic meal or a foodie gift for a loved one.

Last year, its oysters gained the best rating (3 Stars) at the Great Taste Awards as well as being listed as a finalist for the prestigious Golden Fork Award for taste and quality. Loch Fyne’s produce has been recognised as the best in Scotland by winning Best Seafood Product at the Scottish Food & Drink Awards for the last three years, as well as the 2019 Product of the Year Award.

In addition to gracing the menus of premium hotels and Michelin starred restaurants worldwide, Loch Fyne Oysters’ seafood is stocked in luxury retailers including Selfridges and served at Formula One racing events and Champions League Finals. Loch Fyne Oysters secured an exclusive deal with Waitrose & Partners in 2018 and currently supplies selected fish counters with oysters and mussels, which have been grown responsibly on the west coast of Scotland and supplied in minimal packaging.

The Argyll-based fine seafood specialists began farming oysters in the pristine waters of Loch Fyne on the west coast of Scotland over 40 years ago and since then have been recognised worldwide as producers of fine seafood with a sustainable conscience.

Cameron Brown, Managing Director at Loch Fyne Oysters, said: “Oysters are undoubtedly a food of love, famously known for their natural aphrodisiac properties and nutritional stocks of zinc, protein and essential vitamins.“We have been supplying Waitrose & Partners with our award-winning, ethically sourced Scottish seafood for over a year now and have seen great

results in terms of sales and demand. “We hope that customers will enjoy this special box of fresh oysters grown in our pure waters on the west coast of Scotland as the ideal way to celebrate Valentine’s Day.”

The Loch Fyne Oysters gift box has a RRP of £8.99.