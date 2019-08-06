Food market offers produce from craft traders

The latest market weekend at Bowhouse is taking place this Saturday and Sunday.

It will celebrate summer with a line up that includes cheese tasting and artisan coffee sampling, alongside local food, drink, crafts and live music, on 10 and 11 August .

Over 40 Scottish craft traders drawn together by Tea Green Events will be exhibiting at Bowhouse for August, showcasing an array of beautiful handmade products from across Scotland.

There’s a focus on dairy at this month’s Market Weekend, with artisan maker Jane Stewart from the neighbouring St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese Company (just down the road at Falside Farm, Pittenweem, Anstruther) running cheese tastings over the weekend. Currently, there are no other farmers in Fife making artisan cheese using milk from their own, single source, herd of home-bred cows.

With over 30 producers hosting stands over the weekend, visitors to the market area can pick up everything they need for their weekly shop without visiting a supermarket from a curated selection of Scotland’s very best producers, including seasonal fruit and veg from The Wright Root and East Neuk Produce, high-quality meats from Woodmill Game and Parkhill Produce and the freshest fish from Arbroath Quality Fish and Ritchies of Rothesay.

Bread and freshly baked goods can be tasted and purchased from Barnetts and Wild Hearth Bakery while cheese will be available from The Damn Fine Cheese, Strathearn Cheese and St Andrews Farmhouse Cheese. For guests with a sweet tooth, the stands from Rebel Chocolate, Artisana and JK Scott Ltd are not to be missed.

For guests feeling a bit peckish, plenty of sustenance can be found in the dedicated Street Food area with the likes of Screaming Peacock (gourmet burgers), The Crepe Shack, Face Plant Foods (Vegan) and Rolly’s Ice Cream, serving up delicious dishes for all the family.

Pick up thirst-quenching cocktails and beers from Out-there Artisan and St Andrews Brewing Company or for caffeine lovers, Angele’s Coffee and Maclaurin’s will be there to whip up everything from refreshing iced lattes to frothy cappuccinos. Chris from Unorthodox Roasters will be hosting a live coffee roasting demo and talking about the different types of milk they use in their cafes.

In addition, there will also be plenty of activities to keep the whole family entertained in support of the RSPB. Throw in some toe-tapping live music from Luke Ivins, and visitors have all they need for the perfect weekend outing.

The monthly Market Weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers. In addition, Bowhouse acts as a hub for food and drink producers in the East Neuk of Fife, providing them with support and acting as the missing link between farm and fork.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com