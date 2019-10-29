Food and drink coming to two festive markets

Bowhouse in Fife is bringing together the best food and drink producers from across Scotland with two very special festive Christmas markets.

With a soundtrack of live music, hands-on activities and workshops, more than 30 carefully selected food and drink producers; and even a dedicated craft area, Bowhouse is set to be the ultimate destination for food lovers in Scotland this winter.

The winter Bowhouse Market Weekend dates comprise:

Saturday 9–Sunday 10 November, 10am-4pm. Saturday 14–Sunday 15 December, 10am-4pm

With the nights getting colder, the November Market Weekend will celebrate the increasing popularity of game meat, taking place at Bowhouse on Saturday 9th and Sunday 10th November.

As well as a wide selection of food and drink stalls, Fife food ambassador Christopher Trotter will lead live cooking demonstrations on how to prepare and cook different game meats. Regular exhibitors at the Market Weekends, Woodmill Game will be presenting a workshop showing how to make game sausages. November will also see the return of the popular craft area, with stalls carefully curated by TeaGreen Events, ideal for Christmas shoppers.

December’s Bowhouse Market Weekend will take place at Bowhouse on Saturday 14 and Sunday 15 December. There will be a selection of Christmas trees available from the Kilted Christmas Tree in a range of sizes and live festive music from two community choirs. Children will have the opportunity to decorate a gingerbread man at a special workshop.

There’s also a festive table decorating event from the resident organic flower grower and florist, Keeping the Plot. Chestnuts will be roasting over an open fire and Out There Artisan will have mulled wine available over the weekend.

Those looking for the best local produce will be spoilt for choice, with fruit and vegetables, meat, cheese, spirits, baking and more from some of the best makers in Scotland. Representatives from the local Cambo Gardens will be hosting wreath making workshops to raise funds for the Cambo Heritage Trust.

Based on the Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife, Bowhouse opened as a makers hub for local food and drink producers in summer 2017, working to provide the missing link between farm and fork for producer and consumer. Its Market Weekends continue to attract thousands of visitors through the doors each month.

The number of producers has continuously grown and now eight independent food businesses are permanently based at the venue: from Scotland the Bread’s organic mill to shellfish specialist, Langoustine the Box. This year saw the launch of the Mill House café at Bowhouse as well as the opening of the tap room at the East Neuk Organic Brewery.

The monthly Market Weekends at Bowhouse are free to attend, giving visitors the opportunity to meet, discuss and taste food and drink from Scotland’s best artisan producers.

The 2020 dates are as follows: 14/15 March, 11/12 April, 9/10 May, 13/14 June, 11/12 July, 8/9 August, 12/13 September, 10/11 October, 14/15 November and 12/13 December.

Further details can be found at bowhousefife.com