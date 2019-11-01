Fall for Otro with their delicious autumn menu

As we wave goodbye to Halloween and the witches hang up their broomsticks, we find ourselves once more in the thick of autumn, in all its fiery-tinged glory.

Like anyone, moving on from the juicy flavours of summer is a slight wrench, but as soon as I remember about the earthy goodness we enjoy in autumn, I’m ready to tuck into all that Mother Nature has to offer.

And that’s where Otro Restaurant comes in. Heading off with a fellow foodie to try out their specially designed autumn menu, we already knew we were in for a treat. Safe in the knowledge that the chefs pride themselves on their use of fresh, seasonal and local produce, three large boxes were ticked before we’d even walked through the door.

Sitting down, we were offered some bread, which after a long day at work, we were delighted to accept. But this wasn’t just any bread – it was crunchy sourdough served with Edinburgh Butter and homemade olive oil and herb dip. The dip had bursts of basil and garlic, whetting the appetite perfectly for what was to come.

Without even asking, two beautiful Johnnie Walker Black Label peach iced tea cocktails arrived at the table – part and parcel of the Fall4Otro deal. For two courses and a cocktail, it costs £20, and for three courses and a cocktail, it costs £25, which seemed incredibly reasonable when we saw our plates arriving, packed full of warming autumnal goodness.

For starters, my plus one chose the warm roasted cauliflower, mint and pomegranate salad. Successfully elevating the humble cauliflower to a deliciously savoury, juicy dish, we were very impressed. I opted for the free range chicken, mushroom and leek terrine which was just as good as it looked, especially with the strong hit of salt in the toppings.

Sticking with the mushroom theme, my main consisted of potato gnocchi with wild mushrooms and Jerusalem artichoke which can only be described as a carb-loaded plate of heaven – and it wasn’t overly heavy going, thanks to the hint of citrus that was mixed through it.

My plus one chose the smoked haddock fishcake with mustard beurre blanc – a fluffy and light main that went down incredibly well. The egg perched on top had been poached to perfection, oozing onto the plate. We also read ‘halloumi fries’ on the menu – say no more. We were totally sold on these crunchy delights which had harissa yoghurt and ruby jewels of pomegranate on the side.

Incredibly well fed at that point, dessert was still calling to us from the menu, so we decided to share the caramel and chocolate mousse with banana and passion fruit. Always leave room for dessert at Otro. This sweet palate cleanser was heavenly – the smooth mousse contrasted delectably with the crunchy caramel shards on top, and rounded off the whole autumnal experience with a bang.

Maciej Szymik, executive chef at Otro, explains that they are ‘really passionate about delivering only the freshest and most seasonal produce for our guests which is why the menu at Otro gets revamped regularly’, saying that ‘excellent food shouldn’t cost the world’. And here at Scottish Field, we couldn’t agree more.

The Fall4Otro menu was beautifully presented in a contemporary brasserie style, while still allowing the simple ingredients to sing.

Otro’s exclusive autumn menu will be available until 24 November and is served Monday-Thursday, 5-9pm; Friday-Saturday, 5-6.30pm; and Sunday, 4.30-9pm.

Otro Restaurant, 22 Coates Crescent, Edinburgh, EH3 7AF

Tel: 0131 556 0004