Exquisite dining from home with a new experience

Two top chefs have teamed up with HOME-X to launch a new season of dining experience at home this spring.

ROAST and Lobster Inc. will be championed by renowned chefs Joe Lazzerini and chef David Miller as the e-commerce platform further expands their impressive range of home-based food and drink brands.

The roast Sunday is a much-loved British family tradition. HOME-X will now bring the new traditional Sunday Roast in a box with all the trimmings to your doorstep.

In collaboration with chef Joe Lazzerini from famed gastropub The Loveable Rogue, ROAST offers a refined version of the classic British staple, a hearty, unfussy, delicious feast that the family can tuck into. With a background in home comfort food and a penchant for cooking simple, wholesome and traditional British cuisines, chef Joe Lazzerini’s food is unique.

Available for pre-order from today, customers can choose from a traditional Chicken or Beef Roast with prices starting from £55. The beef option (priced at £65) begins with Caramelised Cauliflower & Apple Veloute with curry oil & fresh apple; Speyside Beef – Sirloin with red wine gravy; Cauliflower Cheese with a cheddar cheese & herb crumb; Roast Potatoes with beef fat, garlic & rosemary; Honey Glazed Root Vegetables chantenay carrots & tenderstem broccoli; Vegetable Écrase with celeriac, carrot, chives & carrot crumb and Yorkshire Puddings. ROAST will be topped off with Pear & Vanilla Custard Trifle with almond crumb for dessert.

HOME-X’s most exquisite dining experience to date, Lobster Inc, will offer a truly fine dining experience using only the best, premium quality native Lobster, dressed and ready to enjoy with sides and a bottle of bubbly. Pioneered by chef David Miller, Lobster Inc. is the perfect dining experience for a special occasion.

On one end, chef David Miller is forward-looking and cutting edge and on the other, he is deeply inspired by food of the past giving HOME-X customers the best of both worlds. The chef enjoyed a colourful career working in London’s two Michelin starred ‘Pied a Terre’ and Edinburgh’s Michelin starred restaurant ‘The Kitchen’ before joining HOME-X this year.

Each Lobster Inc. box is priced at £85 will include two whole Lobsters, served with a Vietnamese dressing plus two side dishes including a Warm Parmentier Potato Salad and Asian Style Noodle Salad with Cucumber, Chilli and Coriander. The course will be perfectly paired with a bottle of Montresor Prosecco Millesimato Extra Dry from Veneto, Italy. Lobster Inc will change monthly and will take inspiration from a mixture of flavour profiles each month to bring a new twist to a lobster experience.

HOME-X Brand Director Morgan Pope said: ‘We are delighted to welcome Joe and David to the HOME-X family. Two very different chefs and outlets that will give a true taste of Scotland’s home grown talent to a UK audience. Both chefs bring a wealth of knowledge to our team and will prove invaluable as we continue to grow our food and drink experiences and e-commerce activities.’

ROAST and Lobster Inc. are both available for pre-order exclusively from HOME-X. The delivery dates are variable throughout March and April with the first delivery dates from 23 March 2021. Each dining experience serves two. ROAST Chicken is priced at £55 and ROAST Beef is priced at £65. Lobster Inc. is priced at £85. All prices include UK nationwide delivery.

Visit www.home-x.com for all details