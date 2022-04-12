Exploring East Lothian’s natural larder

The Bonnie Badger in Gullane has launched a series of exclusive events allowing guests and locals to learn about and explore the enviable East Lothian coastline and the array of wild herbs, plants, flora and fungi the area boasts.

The Forage & Feast seasonal series of workshops commence with a spring event on Friday, 22 April, in collaboration with Wee Folk of the Woods – a long standing and trusted supplier of Chef Tom Kitchin and Kitchin Group.

Foraging for plants, fungi, sea plants, herbs and berries, guests will have the chance to embark on a foraging adventure, learning about the wealth of wild foods available along the East Lothian coastline.

Led by foraging duo Wee Folk of the Woods and one of The Bonnie Badger’s talented chefs, guests will hear from the experts on when, where and how to forage for edible and medicinal plants, as well as learning about ways to use the ingredients in cooking, safely and satisfyingly. The fun, guided walking tour is open to all ages, and offers guests a truly unforgettable experience.

Following a morning spent on a fun foraging adventure, guests will return to The Bonnie Badger to enjoy an exclusive three-course lunch inclusive of a welcome cocktail, all inspired by the ingredients explored on the excursion and served in the stylish private dining room.

The menus for the events, will include three courses that will present an ode to an array of local ingredients such as East Lothian nettle, sorrel, local sea buckthorn; which grows in abundance near the restaurant with room’s location in Gullane, as well as wild mushrooms, sea herbs and seaweeds, paired perfectly with a selection of seasonal Scottish produce.

A trio of events are planned to celebrate each new season, allowing guests to explore the distinctively different wild produce available at varying times of the year.

Spring – Friday 22 April

Summer – Friday 17 June

Autumn – Friday 2 September

Workshops will be held from 10am – 3pm and bookings are £85 per person, including a welcome tea or coffee and a breakfast roll, a morning of guided foraging, followed by a welcome drink and an exclusive 3-course lunch that celebrates the local larder.

For booking and more information contact the Reception Team on info@bonniebadger.com