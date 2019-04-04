Enjoy a glass of wine – and get free oysters

The award-winning Le Di-Vin wine bar in Edinburgh recently featured in The Sunday Times top 25 wine bars in the UK.

Le Di-Vin is one of Edinburgh’s hidden gems. With over 100 wines by the bottle and over 30 wines by the glass, they are very well known for their wine, sharing charcuterie and cheese platters and their famous raclette.

Situated beside La P’tite Folie restaurant in the heart of the city, back by popular demand, they have a treat for all of their customers.

They now have some new dates with Oysterman Events – bringing fresh Scottish Loch Fyne oysters – on Friday evenings on the following dates:

From 6.30pm on Friday 19 April, 24 May and 28 June the Oysterman will be shucking fresh Loch Fyne oysters on the house for customers – complemented perfectly with your favourite wine or champagne.

It’s a chance to enjoy a glass or two of your favourite wine, and the oysters are on the house.

For further information on Oysterman, click HERE.

For more details on the bar, visit www.ledivin.co.uk.