Vegan pizzas are the order of the day with Pizza Geeks

Pizza Geeks in Edinburgh are supporting Veganuary for the month of January.

They offer a range of vegan friendly pizzas and with any of their vegan pizzas sold throughout the month, within their Leith, Haymarket and Waverley Market rooftop locations, they will donate a pizza to those in need as part of their Pizza for the People campaign.

The vegan pizzas they are offering within all Pizza Geeks locations throughout the city are:

The Luigi – tomato base, fresh garlic, basil

The Flower Power Mario – tomato base, vegan pepperoni, vegan cheese, and mushrooms

This Isn’t millennium chicken – tomato base, vegan cheese, This Isn’t chicken, mixed peppers, red onion, and BBQ sauce

The Thing – tomato base, buffalo cauliflower, pickled red onion, vegan blue cheese dressing, and franks red hot sauce

Pizza Geeks who are known for their Pizza for the People scheme. They have so far given over 19,000 pizzas to people in need since starting the initiative.

In 2018 they launched Pizza for the People, their one for one initiative that sees sales of their featured pizza matched and donated to homeless and disadvantaged people within their local community.

They work very closely with local charities and organisations to ensure their pizzas get to where they’re most needed.

Alternatively, you can directly buy a pizza for someone in need via their website, with a new option of a pay it forward scheme, which they have recently launched at Waverley Market. Donating pizzas is just the start of their long-term vision which is to give training and skills within the community to give people a real chance to get back on their feet.

Originally Pizza Geeks served in some of Edinburgh’s best street food markets where they ventured far and wide, going on to cater for events of all sizes.

For more details visit www.pizzageeks.co.uk