The Ivy set to open its doors in Glasgow this month

The Ivy Buchanan Street has announced that it will open its doors in Glasgow on Monday, 29 July.

In celebration of the opening and The Ivy’s second Scottish restaurant, beautiful mannequins adorned in striking floral attire arrived on Buchanan Street, also known as Style Mile.

Offering visitors and passers-by the perfect photo opportunity outside the soon-to-be-opened brasserie, the floral installations and Ivy letters are popping up in the city centre for one day only.

Meanwhile, the Ivy Bus, fully adorned in green ivy, also arrived in Glasgow to help spread the news that something is growing. Continuing its travels across the city and the surrounding area until Sunday, 14 July, the Ivy Bus will be visiting hotspots such as Royal Exchange Square, Queen’s Park and TRSMT at Glasgow Green.

Located at 106 Buchanan Street, The Ivy Buchanan Street will offer sophisticated yet relaxed all-day dining in the heart of Glasgow, seven days a week. Set across two fabulous floors, the brasserie will accommodate approximately 222 guests and will feature striking interiors, all-encompassing menus and friendly service from sunrise to late evening.

As well as the main restaurant, the space will feature two beautiful onyx bars and a glamorous private dining room, seating 24 guests and providing a beautiful location for exclusive events, drinks receptions, birthdays and working lunches.

The Parisian-style outdoor seating area can be enjoyed all summer long, whilst DJs and musicians will provide exciting, regular entertainment on Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings for those dining upstairs or enjoying cocktails at the beautiful first floor bar.

The eclectic, brasserie-style menu will offer everything from breakfast, elevenses, lunch, light snacks, afternoon tea, cocktails, weekend brunch and dinner, ensuring there is something to suit all occasions.

The kitchen, overseen by head chef Brian Scanlan, will serve sumptuous dishes including refreshing heritage tomato and feta salad with avocado, watermelon, pistachio and olives, lobster linguine, and chargrilled halloumi with Padrón peppers.

Sitting alongside the delectable food menus will be a series of locally-inspired cocktails, as well as an extensive Champagne and wine list.

Created by the brasserie’s expert bar team, cocktails will include a refreshing Bramble G&T with Ellis No.2 Scottish Bramble Gin, Briottet crème de Mure, fresh blueberries & Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, and The Discovery, featuring Shackleton Blended Whisky, Barolo Chinato, rosemary & orange syrup and Peychaud’s Bitters.

Baton Berisha, managing director at The Ivy Collection said: ‘We’re delighted to be opening in Glasgow city centre on Monday, 29 July. Overseen by general manager Kevin Lightbody, the team look forward to welcoming our regular guests and new neighbours, as well as becoming part of the local community.’

To make a reservation, visit TheIvyGlasgow.com.