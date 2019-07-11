Restaurant unites leading Glasgow Chinese chefs

Two of Glasgow’s most popular Chinese chefs have joined forces – and it’s a pairing both hope will lead to an enhanced dining experiences for customers at Lychee Oriental.

Chef proprietor Jimmy Lee of Lychee Oriental had welcomed Ho Wong’s ex head chef Gordon Len to his executive team at the multi-award winning Mitchell Street restaurant in Glasgow.

Last month, Ho Wong Chinese restaurant announced a shock closure of their city centre restaurant – beloved by hoards of Glaswegians – due to the re-development of a new multi million pound office build on York Street.

Chef Jimmy Lee said: ‘It’s a great opportunity for us. Gordon brings more than 10 years of rich experience in Chinese cooking to my team and I am delighted that he has chosen to work with us.

‘His excellence in the Glasgow food industry will further facilitate our restaurants efforts towards first class asian cuisine to our customers and consequently enriching Lychee’s guest experience.’

Lychee Oriental opened in 2013 by Chef Jimmy Lee who has over 20 years cooking experience. His restaurants menu features a range of classic oriental dishes and a fantastic selection of seafood dishes including sea bass, scallops and monkfish and just like it’s fashionable owner the modern and stylish interior set the perfect ambiance to enjoy the delicious contemporary oriental dishes being served.

Combining Scottish produce with modern and traditional Chinese cooking techniques you can taste Jimmy’s passion for food on the plate.

To make a reservation, visit www.lycheeoriental.co.uk