New tapas menu launches at dine-in grazing experience

The Olive Boardz in Glasgow is adding to its current offering of take-away and dine in grazing, to introduce a new tapas menu.

The Olive Boardz is the first dine-in grazing experience in Glasgow, which brings diners a selection of hand crafted edible designs to graze on, in a fun and vibrant setting. The business in Shawlands has been open for around for a year.

The new menu launches on Thursday, March 3.

Olive Boardz’s Matt Poole said: ‘We’ve really got to know our customers and what they want from a restaurant as unique as ours. We’re excited to launch tapas to our menu, as we believe these dishes fit perfectly alongside our grazing boards.

‘The ingredients that we use are all sourced locally and dishes are made fresh on the day. Within the new menu, we have dishes that cater for vegans and vegetarians.

‘We offer a wide range of locally sourced food, including Scotland’s finest George Mewes Cheese, locally sourced breads and fresh fruit and vegetables.

‘Each table has its own bar cart and a dedicated waiter. There’s a BYOB policy in place, so please feel free to bring your own alcohol. We can cater to small tables of two, and up to group parties of 18.’

The tapas menu includes dishes like Freedom Bakery sourdough topped with creamy garlic black pepper mushroom, melting pots with camembert/brie de maugh, truffle mac and chees, chorizo, basil andn soft cheese brucetta, serano, chorizo and milano platter, caprise salad skerers, and avocado, chilli and cucumber sliders.

The prices of the new dishes will start from £3.50-£8.00 and the restaurant will be offering cheese flights starting from £14.99.

The Olive Boardz can be found at 259 Kilmarnock Road, Shawlands, G41 3JF.

