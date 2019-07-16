New summer menu offers a tasty slice of Italy

The menu at Civerinos Slice is designed around the Italian mealtime and perfectly planned around sharing together, socialising and sometimes even dancing.

They feature a selection of Italian street food pizza slices and pies featuring favourite toppings – up to 15 by the slice every day – All their pizzas are available by a generous slice or a 20 inch pie with vegan and veggie options available, boozy slushies and summer salads.

They still have a few favourites on the menu and some of their classics which are The famous Margherita, Pepperoni, The signature Civerinos, vegan, veggie and Polar Pear – these are local favourites. The Getting Piggy With It will hopefully be a fan favourite too.

The New York style pizza is Neapolitan at its heart but it has been developed to be larger with a stiffer thinner crust so it can be folded and eaten on the go.

Their home made secret sugo recipe is their very own Nonna’s recipe through generations using san marzano tomatoes grown at the volcanic soil at the foot of the Mount Vesuvius. Their dough is made using the finest imported double zero flour. Their 100% mozzarella comes from cows that eat grass.

They also have amazing dessert calzones⁬ with a range of fillings from favourite chocolate bars including their Milky Bar, Galaxy Caramel and ‘choose your vice’ favourite chocolate bar filling. These are for two or more to share and served with a pot of vanilla cream. They also serve a traditional Italian dessert – Italian Zeppole hot doughnuts served with cinnamon sugar paired perfectly with their fresh fruit alcoholic slushies.

Civerinos Slice on Forrest Road in Edinburgh is open 7 days 11am until late. It is so unique to Edinburgh and one of a kind in the city.

Visit www.civerinosslice.com for more details.