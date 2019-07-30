Dive in to a delicious menu at the Plough Inn

A Scots restaurant has been given a revamp after coming under new management.

The revamped Plough Inn restaurant, bar and accommodation in the pretty village of Lilliesleaf in the heart of the Scottish Borders has a fresh new look.

The new summer menu focuses on the best locally sourced produce, giving classic Scottish-French cuisine a modern makeover.

Open Wednesday-Saturday from 5.30pm, and Sunday from noon, The Plough Inn offers a unique dining experience that reflects the welcoming community spirit of its rural setting. The Plough Inn proudly supports local producers, with the finest cuts of meat from local suppliers and cheeses from artisan makers Doddingtons.

Manager and co-owner Stephan Aimi said: ‘We are really excited about the changes here at The Plough Inn. We want to offer local diners and those from further afield something special in relaxed surroundings. We all enjoy getting together over a good meal and a glass of wine, and we want our customers to feel part of that too.’

Chef Fraser Irvine, 24, is passionate about food and cooking. Originally a rugby player, his career ended due to injury while playing in France and he turned to cooking instead. Learning to cook in one of the most famed food countries in the world has given him classic skills, which, teamed with his love of cooking and Scottish produce, are a winning combination.

Aimi added: ‘Chef Fraser has some fantastic ideas and a real passion for food. He bakes the bread and oatcakes we serve, makes the desserts and has even created his own special fruit-infused crackers, which we serve with the cheese course. He really deserves to be noticed for what he does here.’

From colourful goat’s cheese bon bons with beetroot to fillet steak served with duck fat chips, the food looks as good as it tastes.

Chef Fraser said: ‘I love using what I learned in France and putting my own twist on it. I love eating out myself, I often take inspiration from new restaurants in Edinburgh or Glasgow, so I like to keep things interesting for anyone eating here.

‘I can’t think of anything better than going out for a good meal, and I want people to feel that way about eating here.’

A wooden gantry displaying a carefully curated range of spirits greets visitors as they step into the bar. The bar opens onto a beautifully presented dining space, which can seat up to 45 and is also available for large parties.

Exposed stone walls, wooden tables and a woodburning stove all add up to an inviting modern-country space. From the sage green-painted panelling to the bold artworks and built-in log pile, no detail has been overlooked. This is a space where you can sit back and relax.

The four en-suite bedrooms above the restaurant have all been refurbished to a high standard.

Visit www.theploughinnlilliesleaf.co.uk. for details

Click HERE for more food and drink news from Scottish Field https://www.scottishfield.co.uk/category/food-and-drink-2/