5-star Glasgow hotel launches monthly brunch

Bo & Birdy at The Blythswood has today announced it will be launching Glasgow’s first luxury grazing brunch.

The stylish restaurant which underwent a £1.2m refurbishment in May, is offering customers a new brunch experience complete with a bottomless buffet and a pancake station with all the toppings.

The brunch, which costs £50 per person, includes an arrival Glaswegian cocktail, an A La Carte brunch dish, unlimited items from the buffet and, a bottle of prosecco to share between two.

The monthly brunch series will launch on Sunday 29 September and guests can expect a delicious menu suitable for meat eaters and vegans alike, featuring dishes such as Eggs Shakshuka, Stornoway Black Pudding Hash, Seafood Sliders and Vegan Breakfast Burritos.

In true Kimpton Blythswood style, the sophisticated buffet spread will offer tasty, home-baked sweet and savoury treats, including; maple cupcakes, avo-cookies, and freshly baked breads.

Hungry guests can also expect succulent meats from around the globe, the finest Scottish cheese selection and a seafood platter to die for, featuring Loch Fyne Smoked Salmon, Potted Shrimp and Green Lip Mussels, to name a few.

Those looking for something sweet can head over to the pancake station which will be complete with every topping you need to create the perfect stack: crisp streaky bacon, fresh berries, Chantilly Cream and maple syrup.

Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel’s executive chef, Gillian Matthews said: ‘We are so excited to bring a classic brunch to Glasgow with a Bo & Birdy twist. All the dishes have been carefully planned and crafted to showcase the best ingredients Scotland has to offer.

‘The seafood slider is definitely one of my favourites, three mini sliders: Lobster Roll, Fish Finger Sandwich and a Miso Salmon and Sesame Bun. Delicious!’

The bar will be serving up a selection of brunch cocktails, including the Bo & Birdy Bloody Mary, Margaritas and the classic Bo & Birdy – a pink party cocktail featuring Botanist Gin and Edinburgh Rhubarb & ginger liqueur.

Murray Thomson, general manager of Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel said: ‘Glasgow’s foodie scene is thriving, but we wanted to offer a new sophisticated way to brunch. This new concept will allow our guests to graze on the impressive spread, while enjoying the vibrant atmosphere of Bo & Birdy and chilling out with friends.’

Promising to be Glasgow’s newest Sunday hang-out, Glaswegian DJ Elisha McEleney will be on hand to provide the perfect soundtrack for the afternoon, spinning a mix of modern and disco hits.

Those unable to make September’s grand launch party should fear not as the restaurant has released its brunch schedule for the remainder of 2019: Sunday 27 October, and Sunday 1 December.

Brunch tables can be booked from noon until 2pm with the event concluding at 4pm. Regular Bo & Birdy dinner service will begin at 5.30pm.

To book your table for brunch, call the hotel on 0141 240 1633.