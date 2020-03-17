Coronavirus claims the Glasgow Coffee Festival

The Glasgow Coffee Festival has been postponed after the Coronavirus outbreak.

Originally scheduled to take place in early May, the event organisers have successfully secured dates for the festival to return to The Briggait later this year, with the two-day event now scheduled to take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October.

Festival fans who previously snapped up early bird tickets can rest assured their tickets will be valid for these new show dates.

Founder Lisa Lawson explained: ‘The health and safety of our team, our visitors, our exhibitors and all of our stakeholders is our utmost priority. This COVID-19 pandemic needs to be taken seriously. So for now, we’re asking people to stay safe, look after each other, and keep it real.

‘We’re working hard to bring the local coffee community together on the flip-side and for you all to join us for Scotland’s biggest coffee party, which we promise will be worth the wait.’

As well as revealing the new dates for your diary, the Glasgow Coffee Festival is also set to unveil an all-new format. For the first time ever, the event will feature two sessions per day, giving coffee lovers more budget-friendly ticket options and even greater opportunities to attend.

And there are plenty of reasons to attend – artisan roasters, top class cafés and brilliant baristas providing an unmissable feast for the sense, for a start.

In addition to the big-name brands we all know and love, the Glasgow Coffee Festival is proud to provide a platform for the local independents – enabling coffee fans to discover hidden gems from across Scotland.

The Glasgow Coffee Festival will take place on Saturday 17 and Sunday 18 October from 9.30am-6pm, at The Briggait, Glasgow.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.gcf20.eventbrite.co.uk. Tickets start at just £8 (plus booking fee) and include admission to the event, a goody bag, one hot drink and entry into the prize draw in which you could win coffee equipment, a year’s supply of coffee and a barista training session. All tickets previously purchased are valid for the new event dates.

All profits from the event will go directly to the nominated charities which will be announced shortly. In previous years, Glasgow Coffee Festival has raised vital funds for the likes of World Coffee Research and Glasgow City Mission.

For more information on the Glasgow Coffee Festival, head to www.glasgowcoffeefestival.com.