Cooking up a culinary delight at Kilgraston School

The Very Best of Scotland is being served-up at Kilgraston School, during two days of culinary indulgence.

Hosted by award-winning chefs, Willie Pike MBE and David Hunt, and supported by Inspire Catering, the event is open to members of the public and will include detailed demonstrations by the two experts, followed by drinks and a six-course dinner.

The chefs will source from local ingredients and trusted local suppliers, to deliver two days of culinary excellence, featuring the very best of Scottish produce.

Willie said: ‘I’m delighted to be pairing up with David – a great chef and long-term friend and colleague. We both represented Scotland in the culinary Olympics and are looking forward to delivering the demonstrations at Kilgraston.’

David added: ‘I’m really looking forward to being back at Kilgraston. I was chef director for Inspire Catering for many years, managing locations throughout Scotland, including the School, so I know the location well.’

Each day will follow a similar format with guests arriving at the historic building mid-afternoon.

Willie explained: ‘The idea is that people feel instantly at home and comfortable, being offered coffee and shortbread upon arrival, really engaging with what’s going on.

‘Our master-butcher will be giving a detailed talk about butchery, with David and me on-hand to suggest recipes and ideas with the various cuts.’

After another break, guests will enjoy a Cooking at Home demonstration from the two master chefs.

David said: ‘This part of the day will be all about making dinner-party cuisine just that little bit more enticing, and afterwards, there’ll be a six-course dinner for everyone. It’s going to be fabulous!’

Paul Ferguson, Inspire Catering’s operations manager, Scotland, said: ‘This is such a great opportunity to showcase both a fantastic location and two brilliant chefs. It really is very exciting.’

The two days will have strong emphasis on local produce.

David added: ‘I live in and work around the Perth area and am great supporter of local food suppliers, like Yorkes of Dundee, who produce fantastic meat.’

The event emerged after discussions regarding the monotony of lockdown-catering.

Willie said: ‘The pandemic proved how repetitive home-cooking can become so we want to bring a bit of fun back into the kitchen. I’m really buzzed-up about this event, making people smile again when they think about food.’

David agreed: ‘Hopefully, the culinary days will make people feel positive about food again, starting an open and honest dialogue about catering. Willie and I are both very passionate about the subject.’

On behalf of Kilgraston School, Moira Mackie said: ‘I think we are all ready for something positive to look forward to and what better reason than excellent cooking from two such inspiring industry leaders.

‘We really are thrilled to be both hosting the two culinary days and to be able to offer people fun, informative and sociable events. We all need it!’

Kilgraston’s catering manager Douglas Macdonald and his team, who will be assisting the two chefs during preparation of the demonstrations and the lavish dinner, said: ‘Inspire Catering is absolutely delighted to be working with Willie and David for the Kilgraston culinary days: both are truly inspirational chefs.

‘Myself, and the team here at the school, are very much looking forward to spending time with such imaginative cooks.’

Members of the public can find out more and book at Eventbrite HERE or by calling Kilgraston School on 01738 812 257 or emailing culinary@kilgraston.com